32 tricks to get the most out of your wardrobe

No matter the size of your wardrobe, there are countless ways you may not have thought of to get more from your clothes - from unique styling tricks to hacks to make your clothes fit better.

Although it can be tempting to invest in new items of clothing when you're feeling uninspired by your current capsule wardrobe, you really don't need to spend a fortune or add to your already plentiful wardrobe to keep things feeling fresh.

With these 32 handy tips in your back pocket, you will find even your most basic pieces more inspiring and get maximum longevity out of every purchase for seasons to come.

Tricks to get the most out of your wardrobe

Colour match

When in doubt, a monochromatic look will never fail. Colour matching is the simplest way to make an outfit instantly chic and make more casual pieces feel sophisticated and fashion-forward. If you have a few items that you're struggling to style, try out a colour-matched outfit inspired by fashion colour trends.

Wear tops backwards

Wearing tops backwards is one of the best fashion hacks out there. If you have a lower cut top that you love but can't wear for every occasion, turn it back to front and unlock a whole new look. This trick will help you get countless extra styles without buying anything new - and it works great when travelling with minimal packing space.

Use jewellery to enhance a simple outfit base

Stick to the same outfit base but switch up your statement jewellery to make basics feel fresh. Changing your necklace or chunky earrings can totally alter the feel of an outfit and give it a new edge.

Use straighteners as an iron

Nothing looks better than freshly ironed items, but you might not always have one on hand. You can actually use a trusty pair of straighteners to get rid of creases in a pinch, and they work surprisingly well.

Opt for a statement handbag

Never underestimate the power of a statement handbag. It only takes one great accessory, like one of the best designer bags, to pull a look together. No matter how basic your outfit formula, the right bag will make it fashionable.

Use outerwear as the focus of your outfit

Outerwear has the power to transform any outfit, so use it wisely. When your outfit feels slightly flat, opt for a statement coat or jacket that will provide a polished edge. As the piece that drapes over your whole look, if it looks good, your whole outfit will too.

Use a belt to change the shape of pieces

A trusty belt will serve you well in countless ways. One of the best methods of styling a belt is using it to cinch in baggy, oversized silhouettes - either at the waist or hips - to give it a brand-new shape that you can change up.

Use safety pins to alter silhouettes

It's always worth having safety pins on hand. Use to alter the fit of something or repair pesky holes, or transform the shape of something like an oversized shirt by using a safety pin to create ruching or change the fit of sleeves.

Use hair ties to cuff trousers

Hair ties are a true unsung hero when it comes to your wardrobe. For trousers that are too long, or that you would rather wear with a cuffed shape than a wide leg for certain occasions, you can tuck the hems into a hair elastic around your ankle to change the fit without any permanent changes.

Implement a range of textures

Mixing up the textures in your outfit is a great way to give your ensemble a thought-out and sophisticated feel. You don't need to go too bold with it - this trick can be as simple as pairing a woven jacket with some velvet trousers. It will make the chic outfit formula much more interesting than if all the fabrics were the same.

Tuck trousers into boots

Tucking wide cut trousers into boots is a simple yet fashionable way to give basic styles - like your staple jeans - a new lease of life. It's a style hack that only takes seconds but can make even your oldest trousers feel new and trendy.

Layer everything and anything

Layering is a brilliant way to make your oldest items work for your current style by giving them a fresh look. Layer a turtleneck under a button-up for extra coverage or wear a plain dress over a statement t-shirt and your basics will look brand new.

Wear dresses as skirts

Get more for your money by wearing your favourite dresses as skirts too. Either wear a loose fitting top over your dress to give the illusion of a skirt, or roll your dress down and secure it with a belt or safety pins if you want to wear a tighter fitting top or chunky knitwear.

Use a French tuck

A French tuck is a styling technique that involves tucking the front of a baggy top into your bottoms for a more flattering feel. A great way to stay comfortable but give your billowing tops more shape, it's a hack you'll always turn to.

Opt for unexpected shoes

Much like a statement handbag, a pair of unexpected shoes can make an outfit. Although it can be tempting to stick to classic trainers or boots, some unusual flats or heels have the power to make simple outfit combinations more fashionable.

Use outerwear as an accessory

Rather than wearing items exactly as they were intended, consider how you can style them as an accessory. Drape a jumper over your shoulders for a chic finish that is more interesting than simply wearing it.

Introduce unexpected colours

A pop of neon or a hue that you don't usually go for in your wardrobe will make your look infinitely more inspiring and eye-catching. If it's a little out of your sartorial comfort zone, start with statement shoes or accessories and work your way up to bigger pieces when you really want your outfit to shine.

Roll up pieces to add interest

Rolling up sleeves or hems adds texture and intrigue to a look, especially if you have another piece layered underneath. Wear a patterned long sleeve under a jumper and roll up the sleeves or stick to a plain base layer to contrast with a busy outerwear piece.

Use jewellery in unique ways

Consider how you can wear jewellery that is a little out of the box. Wear earrings as brooches or shoe clips to give items a new lease of life and get your creative juices flowing.

Switch up silhouettes

Don't just stick to one silhouette in your outfit. When wearing baggy bottoms, opt for a structured top - and vice versa. Not only is this usually more flattering, but it will also prevent your outfit from looking too flat or uninspired.

Gather inspiration

Gather outfit inspiration from apps like Pinterest and Instagram and work out how you can recreate the looks you see with your own wardrobe. It's a brilliant way to reconsider how your purchases can be worn aside from the outfit formulas you usually turn to.

Get things tailored

When something isn't fitting quite how you'd like, don't just shove it to the back of your wardrobe - tailor it. If you don't want to spend anything you can easily sew or use fabric glue at home, or if you're willing to visit a professional tailor to make your item fit perfectly, it's always worth the investment.

Use a shoestring as a hidden belt

Yes, you read that right: you can actually use a shoelace as a belt. If you have trousers that are too loose but you don't want to wear them with a visible belt, simply cut two holes on either side of the buttonhole on your trousers (but only going through the inner layer of the waistband), thread a shoelace all the way through, and tie up inside your trousers for a hidden yet effective tightening method.

Use a hairband to make trousers fit

Aside from tying up your hair, you can also use a hair elastic to alter the fit of trousers. Loop through your button hole and hook onto the button to add an extra inch or two - but be sure to wear a longer top to disguise the slight opening above your zip.

Never hang knitwear

Hanging knitwear can cause it to lose its shape, so you should always fold it and store it in a drawer. Using a hanger will not only stretch out the shoulders and give your jumper a boxy shape, but could also cause holes. For the perfect fit, always fold.

Button things in different ways

There is no end to how button-ups can be styled. Button different pieces together for a unique layering look or pair the buttons up with mis-matched holes to alter the shape and give this simple basic a modern look.

Have a big clear out

There's nothing like a big clear out to remind you what treasures you have in your wardrobe that you may have forgotten about. Plus, by getting rid of things you no longer like or wear, you'll find it easier to get dressed and find items you really love every day.

Wear pants over tights

The pants over tights trick is one that many of us have been using since primary school, but it works wonders. Wear another pair of pants - or some mini shorts - over the top of your tights to stop them falling down and keep them taught for a clean, sleek look.

Do a clothes swap with friends

Gather a group of friends and get everyone to bring a bunch of clothes they no longer want and can swap with others. Not only is it a great way to be sustainable, but it gives everyone some fresh fashion staples without spending a penny.

Be intentional with patterns

Patterns look most stylish when they've been styled intentionally, as opposed to just thrown on. The chicest way to style a statement pattern is to pair it with plain basics to let the print do the talking and remain sophisticated rather than too busy or juvenile.

Prioritise repairing

When holes or snags appear in your clothes, repair them! Clothes are often much easier to fix than you think and it means you don't have to lose an item you love or wear frequently. It seems like an obvious trick, but so many people simply discard their items once holes appear.

Shop your own wardrobe

Although we tend to turn to the same pieces over and over, there are probably countless items you've more or less forgotten you own. 'Shop' your own wardrobe regularly by browsing through and digging out old items that you still love and play around with styling them before you start browsing online for something new.