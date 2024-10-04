Katie Holmes has just declared this season's biggest coat trend - her creamy yellow outerwear screams sophistication
Rethink what you know about peacoats...
Katie Homles' street style will never fail. When news breaks that she's stepped out in a new ensemble, we're instantly scouring the internet to find her exact outfit - and this is no exception.
Whilst summer typically leaves room for experimenting with your wardrobe, autumn lends itself to understated and neutral pieces. But neutral doesn't have to mean boring, as Katie Holmes proved in a gorgeous peacoat and turtleneck combination.
If you're looking for a piece that will pull your whole winter capsule wardrobe together, her vintage-style jacket pretty much nails it. A timeless staple that can make slouchy denim look refined, it's an investment piece you will wear for years - and Katie's exact coat is from a surprising high street store...
Katie's exact coat is from Banana Republic and it's available to shop on the US site for $450. Unfortunately, it isn't available in the UK yet, but we've found some brilliant alternatives on the high street that are just as chic. We predict a surge in peacoat popularity very soon, so now is the ideal time to invest in the look.
Shop Katie's style
With a similar cut and hue to Katie's coat, this wool jacket from Mango ticks every box. It's cosy and comfortable with just the right amount of room for wearing over your Sezane Gaspard cardigan.
Sezane outerwear has that chic French appeal that will never date. It is slightly pricey, but considering this coat is made from 75% recycled wool, you're getting high quality. Plus, it looks very similar to Katie's coat (but still cheaper).
You don't have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to autumn outfits. Katie has proven that nothing beats simplicity, especially when you have a standout piece of outerwear to tie any outfit formula together. A peacoat is a timeless silhouette that has a refined vintage feel, so it's the best piece for making casual outfits slightly more smart.
Katie's coat is the ideal amount of oversized, with space for layering with the best wool jumpers or wearing over a thermal for extra cosiness. But thanks to the structured collar and midi length, it doesn't overwhelm her or look too boxy - a great fit to look for when shopping for the best winter coats for petites.
When it comes to adding more colour to your autumn capsule wardrobe, butter yellow is a beautiful neutral that will add some warmth to cool toned outfits but doesn't feel too summery - and it's universally flattering. A butter yellow jumper or turtleneck like Katie's will also team well with denim and comfortable trainers for casual days, and keep you warm all season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Kate and William thought Prince George would ‘freak out’ trying their ‘adored’ hobby - but he loves it!
The Prince and Princess of Wales have introduced their eldest son to an adventurous hobby and Prince George has become a big fan
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's terracotta pink jumper and T-shirt hybrid is the style solution we need in the current weather - it’s the perfect outfit base
Duchess Sophie's knitted top is the perfect staple to build a outfit around and the earthy pink shade is a brilliant alternative to jewel tones
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes shows us exactly how to wear double denim this season - in glamorous embellished shirt and mid-wash denim jeans
We're here to convince you that elevated double denim should be your autumn go-to
By Molly Smith Published
-
Reese Witherspoon is the latest celeb to wear these A-lister approved jeans - and her unique short sleeved knit makes for the ideal pairing
Reese expertly demonstrated this timeless outfit recipe
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Winter coat season is here - and Martine McCutcheon's shearling outerwear perfectly balances cosiness and unbeatable style
We're running to purchase a similar style
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Forget Meg Ryan Fall, we're having a Jennifer Aniston Autumn - her khaki hiking boots are perfect for teaming with jeans
Her classic black sweater, blue jeans and ankle boots look is easy to recreate
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's bold over shirt was way ahead of this year's huge leopard print resurgence
Claudia Winkleman's leopard print shirt from 2016 proves that this trend will keep coming back and it's the perfect print to make a statement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller's ultra laid-back baggy jeans and adidas Sambas combination has us in a frenzy - this is how you really do Parisian street styling
Wearing the trainers of the year - Sienna Miller nails effortlessly cool city styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Angelina Jolie's angelic white dress and vibrant red lipstick are a match made in heaven
We love her subtle way of elevating this timelessly sophisticated gown
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Air & Grace Sadie Platform Trainers Review: "a super smart trainer that will elevate any outfit"
At £189, are the Air & Grace Sadie platform trainers worth the price? Spoiler alert: yes
By Caroline Parr Published