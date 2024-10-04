Katie Holmes has just declared this season's biggest coat trend - her creamy yellow outerwear screams sophistication

Katie Homles' street style will never fail. When news breaks that she's stepped out in a new ensemble, we're instantly scouring the internet to find her exact outfit - and this is no exception.

Whilst summer typically leaves room for experimenting with your wardrobe, autumn lends itself to understated and neutral pieces. But neutral doesn't have to mean boring, as Katie Holmes proved in a gorgeous peacoat and turtleneck combination.

If you're looking for a piece that will pull your whole winter capsule wardrobe together, her vintage-style jacket pretty much nails it. A timeless staple that can make slouchy denim look refined, it's an investment piece you will wear for years - and Katie's exact coat is from a surprising high street store...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie's exact coat is from Banana Republic and it's available to shop on the US site for $450. Unfortunately, it isn't available in the UK yet, but we've found some brilliant alternatives on the high street that are just as chic. We predict a surge in peacoat popularity very soon, so now is the ideal time to invest in the look.

Shop Katie's style

Mango Double-Breasted Virgin Wool Coat £179.99 at Mango With a similar cut and hue to Katie's coat, this wool jacket from Mango ticks every box. It's cosy and comfortable with just the right amount of room for wearing over your Sezane Gaspard cardigan. Sezane James Coat £310 at Sezane Sezane outerwear has that chic French appeal that will never date. It is slightly pricey, but considering this coat is made from 75% recycled wool, you're getting high quality. Plus, it looks very similar to Katie's coat (but still cheaper). H&M Short Pea Coat £39.99 at H&M If you want a similar feel to Katie's street style without spending a fortune, this H&M peacoat will do the trick. It has a flattering cropped silhouette with a statement collar for a formal edge. And if you're slightly fearful of yellow, this light beige is a lovely alternative.

You don't have to reinvent the wheel when it comes to autumn outfits. Katie has proven that nothing beats simplicity, especially when you have a standout piece of outerwear to tie any outfit formula together. A peacoat is a timeless silhouette that has a refined vintage feel, so it's the best piece for making casual outfits slightly more smart.

Katie's coat is the ideal amount of oversized, with space for layering with the best wool jumpers or wearing over a thermal for extra cosiness. But thanks to the structured collar and midi length, it doesn't overwhelm her or look too boxy - a great fit to look for when shopping for the best winter coats for petites.

When it comes to adding more colour to your autumn capsule wardrobe, butter yellow is a beautiful neutral that will add some warmth to cool toned outfits but doesn't feel too summery - and it's universally flattering. A butter yellow jumper or turtleneck like Katie's will also team well with denim and comfortable trainers for casual days, and keep you warm all season.