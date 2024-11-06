Victoria Beckham's winter white trouser suit is the minimalist outfit that will make party season easy

She even matched with her mini-me daughter Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham, winner of the Entrepreneur award, poses at the 2024 Harper&#039;s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Now that Halloween's over, we're starting to think about the festive season. Burgundy sequins were my first thought when wondering what to wear for Christmas cocktails, but Victoria Beckham has just changed my mind.

She attended the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards at Claridge's in London, where she was presented with an entrepreneur award by her 13-year-old daughter Harper. It almost goes without saying that she looked impossibly chic for the occasion, and this minimalist trouser suit is now top of our Christmas party outfits wish list.

She chose a sharp white satin blazer with a tie belt, teamed with some matching wide leg trousers. Naturally they're her own design, and the jacket needed nothing underneath to look completely stunning. The former Spice Girl kept jewellery fairly pared-back too, and wore her hair up to allow the tailoring to do all the talking.

Victoria Beckham, winner of the Entrepreneur award, poses at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, at Claridges Hotel on November 5, 2024

Recreate the look: outfit 1

Cream Bonded Satin Double Breasted Blazer
River Island Cream Bonded Satin Double Breasted Blazer

This River Island suit is the best style we've seen on the high street to channel your inner Posh Spice. Doesn't it look much more expensive than £130 for the whole shebang?

Cream Bonded Satin Wide Leg Trouser
River Island Cream Bonded Satin Wide Leg Trouser

These trousers are perfectly cut to elongate your leg, plus the beauty of investing in a suit like this is that you don't have to spend hours figuring out what to wear. The hard work is done for you!

Steven Madden Mercerr Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Steven Madden Mercerr Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

These platform heels are the ideal height to give you a lift without achey feet. The price point is pretty impressive, and they're also available in tan or gold.

Recreate the look: outfit 2

Zara Satin Blazer

Zara Satin Blazer

Zara is always my go-to for tailoring, and I love the slightly shorter, boxier cut of this blazer. The voluminous sleeves are super flattering, and the ivory colour exudes Quiet Luxury.

Zara ZW COLLECTION SATIN DARTED TROUSERS
Zara Satin Darted Trousers

If an entire suit isn't quite your style, these darted trousers would look great with a simple black top and heels. So many of us steer clear of white (especially if you're a bit clumsy like me!) but it's such a chic look and these are machine washable.

M&S Collection Sparkle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection Sparkle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

Flats are a great option to wear with tailoring, and these sparkly ballet flats are just more evidence of M&S being one of the best British clothing brands. One reviewer wrote "very soft material and so comfortable."

Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

Victoria was joined by her daughter Harper, who wore a ice blue satin maxi dress with a keyhole cut out. It perfectly co-ordinated with VB's look without being too matchy matchy, and it goes to show satin is the way to embrace your soft side this season.

How to accessorise

Ted Baker Sinalaa Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings

Ted Baker Sinalaa Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings

Victoria's wearing her favourite diamond earrings by Jessica McCormack, but this Ted Baker style is an incredible lookalike. Check out our Black Friday jewellery deals for more if you're a bit of a magpie like me.

San Ysidro Drive Necklace
Victoria Beckham Beauty San Ysidro Drive Necklace

This little perfume pendant is such a gorgeous Christmas gift for anyone who's a fan of Victoria's signature San Ysidro Drive scent. Perfect for freshening up throughout the evening!

Sparkling Elevated Heart Ring
Pandora Sparkling Elevated Heart Ring

You can just see Victoria's wearing an emerald ring that adds a lovely subtle bit of colour to her outfit. It's safe to say I'm in love with this heart-shaped beauty.

woman&home Fashion Writer Molly Smith tells us why this outfit formula works so well: "Victoria’s winter white satin suit is the epitome of festive elegance - combining a soft satin material with sleek tailoring is simply genius and perfect for making a statement this season.

She says "this soft white tone offers the ultimate blend of luxe sophistication and effortless style."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

