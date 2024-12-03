Victoria Beckham's white jeans, grey tee and milky pink nails will never not be chic

Victoria Beckham's simple yet stunning combination of a classic grey T-shirt, white jeans and a creamy pink manicure will never not be stylish.

Victoria has long been a fashion icon known for perfecting ultra glam, sleek and chic dressing - but she's a pro at cool and casual styling, too.

Her capsule wardrobe is jam-packed full of timeless smart pieces like classic LBDs and sophisticated blazers, as well as denim that stands the test of time and fashion staples that none of us should be without.

One key look we've seen her sport on various occasions is her combination of a pair of crisp white jeans and a fresh grey T-shirt - and it's everything a casual outfit should be.

In a video shared on Instagram, Victoria can be seen looking cosy at home, perched on the carpet in front of her glass-fronted wardrobes. Chatting about the latest lip trend she's loving, VB explained that she's been loving a darker shade of lip gloss this season.

Applying her Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss in the shade Top Down, she looked oh-so cool in her loose-fitting relaxed grey tree, with the hem of the top tucked into the high waist of her bright white jeans.

Getting the milky nails trend just right, Victoria added a dose of creamy pink to her look with her ultra pale pink manicure.

While a rich red slick of gel or nails painted burgundy will never look wrong in autumn/winter, a fresh coat of milky pink is a timeless shade that will never fail to look gorgeously stylish all year round.