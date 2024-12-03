Victoria Beckham's white jeans, grey tee and milky pink nails will never not be chic

VB knows how to make simplicity look endlessly chic

Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Victoria Beckham's simple yet stunning combination of a classic grey T-shirt, white jeans and a creamy pink manicure will never not be stylish.

Victoria has long been a fashion icon known for perfecting ultra glam, sleek and chic dressing - but she's a pro at cool and casual styling, too.

Her capsule wardrobe is jam-packed full of timeless smart pieces like classic LBDs and sophisticated blazers, as well as denim that stands the test of time and fashion staples that none of us should be without.

One key look we've seen her sport on various occasions is her combination of a pair of crisp white jeans and a fresh grey T-shirt - and it's everything a casual outfit should be.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

Shop VB's Style

Mango Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
Mango Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans

There's no need to leave white jeans in spring and summer - and this Mango pair are a bargain in the sale.

M&S Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans
M&S Sienna Supersoft Straight Leg Jeans

This sleek straight leg pair of white jeans from M&S are sure to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

Meg Fab Ab High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Meg Fab Ab High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

We love the flared leg design of this high waisted pair of sleek and chic white jeans - ideal for replicating VB's grey tee look.

French Connection Pure Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt
French Connection Pure Cotton Relaxed T-Shirt

This slouchy grey T-shirt from French Connection is a cool and comfy way to add a basic tee into your outfit rotation.

Arket Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Arket Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

If long sleeves are more your thing, a long sleeved grey tee is a cosy winter piece that can be worn in so many ways.

& Other Stories Relaxed Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Mole
& Other Stories Relaxed Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Mole

A simplistic and ultra affordable grey T-shirt is something always worth having in your wardrobe - and this & Other Stories pick ticks all the right boxes.

Essie Original Nail Polish, 13 Mademoiselle, Sheer Pink Nail Polish, 13.5 Ml
Essie Original Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

Essie's Mademoiselle polish is a cult favourite amongst those who love a subtle creamy pink mani.

Opi Classic Nail Polish | Long-Lasting Luxury Nail Varnish | Original High-Performance | Bubble Bath 15 Ml
O.P.I Classic Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

The O.P.I Classic Nail Polish in Bubble Bath is the ultimate milky pink shade that provides a super natural and classic finish.

Barry M Gelly Nail Paint - Pink Candy Floss, 10 Ml (pack of 1)
Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Pink Candy Floss

This candy pink shade of Barry M's Gelly range is an ultra affordable way to achieve a gel-style mani in a gorgeously delicate shade.

In a video shared on Instagram, Victoria can be seen looking cosy at home, perched on the carpet in front of her glass-fronted wardrobes. Chatting about the latest lip trend she's loving, VB explained that she's been loving a darker shade of lip gloss this season.

Applying her Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss in the shade Top Down, she looked oh-so cool in her loose-fitting relaxed grey tree, with the hem of the top tucked into the high waist of her bright white jeans.

Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty

Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria's new Satin Kajal Liner in the new shade Orchid is her current favourite for creating striking eye makeup looks.

Smoky Eye Brick
Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick

The Smoky Eye Brick from Victoria Beckham Beauty is a multipurpose powerhouse product that'll stand the test of time in your makeup stash.

Posh Gloss
Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss in Top Down

The Posh Gloss in the shade Top Down is Victoria's new go-to rich and luxe colour for this time of year.

Getting the milky nails trend just right, Victoria added a dose of creamy pink to her look with her ultra pale pink manicure.

While a rich red slick of gel or nails painted burgundy will never look wrong in autumn/winter, a fresh coat of milky pink is a timeless shade that will never fail to look gorgeously stylish all year round.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest