Victoria Beckham's white jeans, grey tee and milky pink nails will never not be chic
VB knows how to make simplicity look endlessly chic
Victoria Beckham's simple yet stunning combination of a classic grey T-shirt, white jeans and a creamy pink manicure will never not be stylish.
Victoria has long been a fashion icon known for perfecting ultra glam, sleek and chic dressing - but she's a pro at cool and casual styling, too.
Her capsule wardrobe is jam-packed full of timeless smart pieces like classic LBDs and sophisticated blazers, as well as denim that stands the test of time and fashion staples that none of us should be without.
One key look we've seen her sport on various occasions is her combination of a pair of crisp white jeans and a fresh grey T-shirt - and it's everything a casual outfit should be.
Shop VB's Style
There's no need to leave white jeans in spring and summer - and this Mango pair are a bargain in the sale.
This sleek straight leg pair of white jeans from M&S are sure to be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
We love the flared leg design of this high waisted pair of sleek and chic white jeans - ideal for replicating VB's grey tee look.
This slouchy grey T-shirt from French Connection is a cool and comfy way to add a basic tee into your outfit rotation.
If long sleeves are more your thing, a long sleeved grey tee is a cosy winter piece that can be worn in so many ways.
A simplistic and ultra affordable grey T-shirt is something always worth having in your wardrobe - and this & Other Stories pick ticks all the right boxes.
Essie's Mademoiselle polish is a cult favourite amongst those who love a subtle creamy pink mani.
The O.P.I Classic Nail Polish in Bubble Bath is the ultimate milky pink shade that provides a super natural and classic finish.
In a video shared on Instagram, Victoria can be seen looking cosy at home, perched on the carpet in front of her glass-fronted wardrobes. Chatting about the latest lip trend she's loving, VB explained that she's been loving a darker shade of lip gloss this season.
Applying her Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss in the shade Top Down, she looked oh-so cool in her loose-fitting relaxed grey tree, with the hem of the top tucked into the high waist of her bright white jeans.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty
Victoria's new Satin Kajal Liner in the new shade Orchid is her current favourite for creating striking eye makeup looks.
The Smoky Eye Brick from Victoria Beckham Beauty is a multipurpose powerhouse product that'll stand the test of time in your makeup stash.
Getting the milky nails trend just right, Victoria added a dose of creamy pink to her look with her ultra pale pink manicure.
While a rich red slick of gel or nails painted burgundy will never look wrong in autumn/winter, a fresh coat of milky pink is a timeless shade that will never fail to look gorgeously stylish all year round.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
