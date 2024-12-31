Satin or velvet? Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for the former with a look that couldn't be further from her signature style
Both materials are seriously on trend, but Victoria Beckham's look is really making us favour satin
In the years before she became known for her sleek, chic power suit ensembles, Victoria Beckham stunned in vampy satin suit, the dark navy and shining fabric of which creating a striking and super glamorous look.
As is true for many of us, power suit separates and co ords are a staple in Victoria Beckham's winter capsule wardrobe. And recently we've seen a surge in velvet suits and velvet trousers in time for the festivities. But, back in 2016, before the suit became her signature style, Victoria made a compelling argument for satin, opting for a very different style.
In place of her usual favourite silhouette of wide-leg suit trousers and an oversized blazer, she stepped out in a pair of skinny trousers with a tapered ankle and paired them with a simple crew neck satin top and a longline blazer which she let hang open - but it wasn't just the silhouette that was striking but the fact that all three pieces were made of a matching navy-blue satin.
Shop Satin Suit Separates
With a beautiful high-shine finish, crisp collar and neat button-up look, this short sleeve shirt is a piece you can style in many different ways. The panels at the shoulders add a pop of interest and we love the rich navy colour.
Blending formal with casual for a stunning party look, these sating cargo-style trousers boast a baggy silhouette that's comfortable, stylish and flattering, with the sleek satin fabric elevating the fit for a striking look.
Paired with matching navy pieces or alongside denim, black or white suit separates, or over a floating maxi dress, this satin blazer is sure to add a luxe touch to any look - plus, it's currently on sale!
With crisp front pleats giving these high-waisted suit trousers an elegant and polished look, the wide-leg silhouette oozes sophistication. The trending burgundy colour looks lovely with the satin fabric and we can see these becoming a staple go-to.
Adding a simple off-white satin shirt to any outfit in place of the usual plain white style you'd go for can give your style a whole new look. This shirt from Mango is beautiful, with its sleek shine and crisp collar creating a lovely look.
The monochrome outfit sure makes a statement, doesn't it? For one, the satin is a luxurious fabric, with the cut of Victoria's three piece suit showing off how thick and high quality it really is. It mainly appears so luxe as it catches the light beautifully, giving off tonnes of shine that brings dimension and movement to the deep and rich navy blue colour.
With the power of this look resting with the shining fabric, Victoria kept her silhouettes simple. This was a great choice as too much design would've quickly taken away from the fabric or left her outfit feeling like a little 'too much.' As she often does now with her power suit looks, she kept things simple by matching all three pieces - her suit trousers, her blouse, and her blazer - so they were all navy blue and also all figure-hugging.
The skinny trousers are so simplistic yet oh-so flattering, with their tight-to-the-leg fit creating a sleek and streamline look. Some gentle ruched detailing at the ankle sees the hemline elongate the leg and hit low on the ankle, while the looser, more comfortable fit of the hips and waist add to that tapering down effect that stretches out the body for a flattering look.
Further adding to this cohesive look was Victoria's choice of top, with her styling the navy blue satin piece so its hemline sat on top of the trouser waistband. This streamline effect again elongated the leg and also had a similar effect on the torso as the separate pieces merged into one sleek look. She even paired a matching satin belt with the suit, which is a step that not many monochrome outfits bother to do but that clearly has a striking impact on an overall look.
With a pair of white, point-toe court heels as her only accessory, Victoria finished off her outfit with a satin blazer. This is a style of blazer we don't see her much in today though it is stunning and goes perfectly with this look.
Without her usual statement lapels, the blazer had a more laid-backed feel than we expect from a striking power suit look. The longline style played into this too, as did the tie belt at the waist which sat in place of the usual button-up clasp we expect. It all worked to create a brilliant blend of formal and casual, with the monochrome navy satin cementing it as a great party piece.
Recreating Victoria's look this winter, layering a white tailored coat over the suit for an extra layer of warmth would really finish off the style as it plays into the colour of her heels while also keeping you cosy in the cold.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
