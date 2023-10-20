Victoria Beckham oozes chic with an all-black blazer outfit and we're desperate to recreate her minimalist look
Leave it to Posh Spice to make a simple blazer and trouser outfit look so expensive...
Victoria Beckham just offered up a masterclass in monochromatic styling, as she stepped out in a simple but chic all-black outfit. Here's how to channel her classic look.
After wowing in a black mini dress and a pair of fishnet tights just a few days prior, Victoria Beckham has now offered up some much-needed inspo for styling the best blazers.
The fashion designer and former Spice Girls member debuted an all-black outfit whilst cheering on Inter Miami (the football club co-owned by husband, David Beckham). The look combined two key pieces - a blazer and black trousers - that individually, deserve spots in your capsule wardrobe and together, create the perfect, elevated and timeless look.
RRP: £49.50 | This sleek, timeless and classic black blazer is an affordable piece from M&S that will slot into any winter wardrobe thanks to it's wearability and oh-so-chic design. Perfect for recreating all-black outfits like Victoria's or layering over dressed up looks - and for under £50, you can't go wrong.
RRP: £65.99 | This iconic Zara blazer is loved by the likes of Kate Middleton herself. The Princess of Wales has this piece in various colours and we can see why. The gorgeous double-breasted design with gold button detailing makes it a staple piece, ideal for replicating looks like Victoria's.
Appearing alongside her husband, David Beckham and two youngest children; Cruz and Harper, Victoria debuted her monochromatic look whilst watching a match between Inter Milan and Charlotte FC in Florida on October 18.
Wearing her hair in loose waves, Victoria wore a pair of black, skin-tight leggings that she combined with what looked to be a cross between a cardigan and a blazer. The top featured a button-up design, along with statement shoulder pads, that really elevated the whole ensemble. Fit-wise, the hem of the knitted blazer came down to Victoria's mid-thigh, and cinched in at the waist, creating a flattering and not to mention chic, silhouette - especially with the dimension offered by the shoulder pads.
She then accessorised the look with a rose gold watch, one of her many engagement rings (Victoria Beckham's engagement ring collection is impressive!) and a black handbag - the style of which definitely fulfils the 'Quiet Luxury' handbag assignment.
Thankfully, the outfit is easy to recreate and can be adapted to your preferred style. For instance, if slim-fit trousers aren't your thing, you can instead pair a black blazer with a matching pair of wide-leg suit trousers, or a pair of jeans - for a more casual effect.
Additionally, you can opt for a fitted cardigan or more of an oversized style of blazer, both of which can be layered together and would make staple additions to your work capsule wardrobe.
To really channel Victoria's minimalist vibe, we'd also recommend elevating your outfit further with a few spritzes of Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume - so you'll smell as expensive as you look.
Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service Eau de Parfum, £145 | Liberty
With notes of mandarin nectar, blackberry, pink orchid, bamboo, violet, amber, musk and sandalwood, Victoria has previously dubbed this scent 'super chic.'
