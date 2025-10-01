Victoria Beckham perfects power dressing in a grey oversized blazer and flared suit trousers in Paris
Spotted ahead of her S/S26 Paris Fashion Week Show, Victoria Beckham proves the power of timeless tailoring
Victoria Beckham was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris today ahead of her Paris Fashion Week Show that's expected to take place later this week. Beckham's look consisted of a flared grey trouser suit, with an oversized blazer, and a casual white t-shirt tucked into her waistband.
Not only is this tailored look making us want to invest in the best trouser suits this season, but it's also a reminder of how a well-cut suit can so easily transform everyday dressing. In the cooler months, tailored separates become the backbone of a good autumn capsule wardrobe, and Victoria's attire only confirms this.
Her suit jacket featured a slightly oversized silhouette with accentuated shoulders and matching flared grey trousers. To finish the look, she opts for platform heels that are barely visible underneath her trouser hem and her iconic large black frame sunglasses.
Fans of both Victoria and her fashion label are not only anticipating the Spring/Summer 2026 collection that's being shown at Paris Fashion Week on the 3rd of October, but we are also eagerly awaiting her new Netflix show, which debuts on the 9th of October.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Look
Featuring a boxy and oversized silhouette, this blazer is a stylish and practical layering piece. Team with the matching grey wide leg trousers or simply wear as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit.
Large, wide frames are a core part of the sunglasses trends of 2025, and this Gucci pair is the perfect investment piece. They feature a tortoiseshell frame, a 100% UV-protected lens, and logo-branded sides.
A grey trouser suit is a versatile investment that can be styled in countless ways, making it perfect for creating those smart-casual outfit ideas as well as occasion-ready looks. In the cooler months, a suit's structured tailoring offers warmth whilst maintaining an elevated silhouette.
Light or heathery greys work well with a range of the latest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, making this a brilliant investment for right now, and a wonderful change from classic blacks and navy hues.
