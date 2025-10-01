Victoria Beckham perfects power dressing in a grey oversized blazer and flared suit trousers in Paris

Victoria Beckham was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris today ahead of her Paris Fashion Week Show that's expected to take place later this week. Beckham's look consisted of a flared grey trouser suit, with an oversized blazer, and a casual white t-shirt tucked into her waistband.

Not only is this tailored look making us want to invest in the best trouser suits this season, but it's also a reminder of how a well-cut suit can so easily transform everyday dressing. In the cooler months, tailored separates become the backbone of a good autumn capsule wardrobe, and Victoria's attire only confirms this.

Her suit jacket featured a slightly oversized silhouette with accentuated shoulders and matching flared grey trousers. To finish the look, she opts for platform heels that are barely visible underneath her trouser hem and her iconic large black frame sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of both Victoria and her fashion label are not only anticipating the Spring/Summer 2026 collection that's being shown at Paris Fashion Week on the 3rd of October, but we are also eagerly awaiting her new Netflix show, which debuts on the 9th of October.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

A grey trouser suit is a versatile investment that can be styled in countless ways, making it perfect for creating those smart-casual outfit ideas as well as occasion-ready looks. In the cooler months, a suit's structured tailoring offers warmth whilst maintaining an elevated silhouette.

Light or heathery greys work well with a range of the latest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, making this a brilliant investment for right now, and a wonderful change from classic blacks and navy hues.