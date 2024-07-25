A comfy skort, slouchy hoodie and a baseball cap make for the perfect holiday evening outfit - just ask Victoria Beckham

If you're just as fed up of restrictive, strappy summer dresses as we are and feel ready to embrace a more comfortable wardrobe on holiday, Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram post has proven that cosy really can be chic.

Although your evening outfits can be some of the most fun ensembles you wear on holiday, there are inevitably some nights where you would rather throw on your pyjamas than get dressed up to the nines. But there's no reason why comfort should mean a lack of style - according to Posh Spice.

Her comfy skort, slouchy hoodie and a baseball cap combo for an evening spent on a yacht is surprisingly stylish, and has proven that soft staples don't have to be forgotten about this summer. A hoodie may not be the most natural summer capsule wardrobe buy, but it's one we're no longer afraid to pull out when cosiness calls.

The best part about her look is that you probably already own similar pieces to the ones she is wearing, so it's easy to recreate in an instant. Or, if you're feeling inspired to invest in some fresh staples to see you through the season, you can buy each part of the look without breaking the bank - quiet luxury on a budget.

Shop Victoria's look

Hush Graphic Cotton Hoodie £35 at Hush (was £65) Now reduced by £30, this basic slogan hoodie from Hush is equal parts chic and comfortable. Take notes from VB by sticking to a neutral colour palette for more casual items to keep them looking sleek and thought-out in your look. Also a brilliant layering piece for the cooler months, you will want this in your winter capsule wardrobe too. New Look Black Stretch Skort £21.99 at New Look A stretchy skort is ideal for restricting chafing and allowing movement in warmer climates. Plus, with an elasticated waistband, it won't cut uncomfortably around the stomach. If you prefer something with a longer cut, try something like these linen shorts from M&S for a little more coverage. Cos Washed Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap £25 at Cos Everyone needs a basic cap in their suitcase. This timeless style is technically a menswear item, but it comes in a couple of sizes and it has an adjustable back to get the perfect fit. Whether it's for sun protection or disguising a bad hair day, this will get endless wear - and the style comes Victoria Beckham approved.

Sticking to a timelessly sophisticated black and white palette, Victoria ensures that these simple pieces look refined and intentional, rather than something she just threw on - a style tip that can be applied to any outfit.

Even if you don't have a yacht trip lined up over the next couple of months, Victoria's outfit can be worn for pretty much any warm weather occasion where you want to feel as good as you look, rather than spending the evening in discomfort.

We particularly love this outfit formula for British staycations or breezy summer evenings at home when a strappy dress or skirt doesn't appeal. You can also dress these basic pieces up even more by injecting some of the jewellery trends 2024 or taking notes from the spring/summer handbag trends 2024 by adding a statement red shoulder bag to give your outfit a standout spin.