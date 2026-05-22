Wedding season calling, Vanessa Williams' butter yellow dress and coat co-ord would make the perfect mother of the bride look

,Vanessa Williams clearly takes her stage role as the most stylish woman in fashion seriously. The actress visited designer Penelope Chilvers at The Flower Room at the Chelsea Flower Show, looking timelessly elegant in a coordinating dress and opera coat from British clothing brand The Fold.

While Vanessa is currently appearing as ice-cold editor Miranda Priestley in the West End musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, the actress was all smiles at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show. If you've been wondering how to wear butter yellow, Vanessa's chic outfit is a great example of how the pale pastel hue is complemented by deeper shades such as cornflower blue, a colour combination loved by stylists.

To paraphrase Miranda Priestley, florals may not be a groundbreaking addition to your spring capsule wardrobe but we love how Vanessa's oversized flowery printed dress and coat feature a fun detail in the form of foil fringing that adds an unexpectedly playful twist to her outfit. The pale buttermilk shade of her outfit is complemented by a pair of Penelope Chilvers Dali espadrilles in a deeper shade of yellow. If you're looking for a pair of comfortable wedding guest shoes, this wedge style is perfect for those occasions where you'll be on your feet for a long day or on a lawn. The flat base will prevent any awkward sinking situations while the wedge heel relieves pressure on the arches of your foot.

Vanessa Williams looks regal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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With wedding season approaching, this stylish ensemble is not only a great example of outfits for summer socials, such as garden parties or what to wear to Royal Ascot, but also for those seeking special looks for Mother of the Bride. This is definitely worth noting.

With such a standout look, Vanessa Williams sensibly keeps the rest of her outfit's accessories to a minimum, choosing a pair of oversized mixed metal hoops from Alexis Bittar as her main accent piece, which complement the high neckline of her dress and draw the eye up towards the face. Mixed metal pieces are one of our favourite jewellery trends for 2026 as they create a link between different coloured pieces within your outfit.

Whimsical bags are having a moment this summer - from playful shapes such as fruit to jelly bags, it's time to have some fun with your accessories. We couldn't help but spot Vanessa's cool acrylic basket bag - this pearlised design from mother and daughter-founded brand Stone and Mason is an excellent alternative to traditional clutch bags, and there's no need to worry about whether your essentials will fit in. As Amanda Priestley would say, 'that's all.'