Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers a floral waistcoat
Unlock the secret to styling your favourite wide leg trousers
Trinny Woodall's impeccable fashion taste has graced social media once again, and her latest video post offers us invaluable styling tips that we couldn't wait to share.
If you're doubtful about how to style wide leg pants, or what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, then this look from Trinny should serve some serious inspiration.
Trinny shows us that pairing wide leg trousers with the best white trainers, a poplin shirt, and an optional floral gilet is really the way to go, plus this look is certainly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends 2024.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
The look featured wide leg chambray tailored trousers from the well-loved brand ME+EM, a shirt from JW Crew, white platform trainers, and a cashmere sweater. She didn't finish there; she finally added a fabulous floral waistcoat from the designer brand Isabel Marant, a leather shoulder bag, and a ME+EM bucket hat.
Plus, her exact trousers have now been discounted in the ME+EM sale, and if you're new to ME+EM, the brand is a firm favourite of A-listers and royalty, including the Princess of Wales.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "This look is spot on for both the unpredictable British weather and for navigating different dress codes, such as going straight from a day in the office to an evening event."
She later says, "Wide leg trousers can be tricky to style, but Trinny balances out the proportions perfectly, and it's a lesson in mixing new pieces with old wardrobe favourites. All in all, it's a total winner!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Trinny's wide leg trouser outfit
This crepe shirt is an effortlessly smart design, featuring a classic blue shade, a sophisticated neckline and short sleeves, a perfect item for summer outfits for work.
exact match
Featuring front pleats, and a super wide cut, these trousers are stylish and smart. Also the soft blue colour is certain to make you stand out.
Wide leg trousers are often tricky to style due to their voluminous nature; however, Trinny's look provides some top tips on how to balance your silhouette. These trousers have a generous amount of material, which can add drama to your ensemble, and by finishing them off with a pair of your best white trainers (especially platform style), you can add height to elongate your legs.
The tucked-in shirt is crucial for adding balance to this look, and you shouldn't be afraid of pairing loose tops with wide leg trousers. A top tip is to just ensure they can be tucked in the bottom half when necessary. Plus, the added sleeveless gilet adds another layer of dimension, and the floral pattern breaks up the block colour, pulling this look together.
Another thing that really stands out about this look is the use of colour, she makes sure to accessorise the look with similar or identical shades of blue, which creates a cohesive and polished feel.
Style Trinny's look with
It might feel too early to start considering knitwear, however, this alpaca jumper is just too good to ignore. Style with tailored trousers, or create a fabulous white jeans outfit with this piece.
A classic crossbody shoulder bag in a brilliant blue colour way and with the Radley handbag sale happening, watch out to see if this style is discounted.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Jessica Chastain's glam twist on loose curls is so easy to do for a low-maintenance occasion look - here's how to replicate it
Ideal for both formal and casual settings, here's how to recreate Jessica Chastain's side-swept hair this summer...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style
We've found where you can shop similar pieces right now
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style
We've found where you can shop similar pieces right now
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Kerry Washington's olive green dress is the beautiful summery wedding guest look that you can wear again and again
We're immediately shopping for dresses in the same hue
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Cindy Crawford's simple white trouser look at the Olympics is a style recipe we'll be wearing all summer
And it doesn't cost a fortune to recreate her whole ensemble
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to choose the best colour swimsuit for pale skin - tips and expert advice
We've got some top tips on choosing flattering swimsuits that give cool skin tones a healthy glow
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're hooked on Pippa Middleton's no-fuss, ultra-chic gladiator sandals – they instantly elevate any outfit
This is the gladiator sandal style we're after – simple, comfortable and effortlessly chic
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
We've just found a brilliant M&S lookalike for 2024's answer to the Birkin bag - and it's less than £40
The Row's Margaux bag is a celeb style staple, but this M&S alternative is a fraction of the eye-watering original price
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Oysho is the best high street store you’ve never heard of - here are my 12 must-have items
From innovative sportswear to the best swimsuits this brand will be your new go-to
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton's red lip, topknot and pale denim is the outfit formula for effortless glam that we all need to follow
Helen Skelton's outfit formula for a glamorous look with minimal fuss includes a red lip and light wash denim and we're feeling inspired
By Emma Shacklock Published