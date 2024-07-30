Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers a floral waistcoat

Trinny Woodall's impeccable fashion taste has graced social media once again, and her latest video post offers us invaluable styling tips that we couldn't wait to share.

If you're doubtful about how to style wide leg pants, or what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, then this look from Trinny should serve some serious inspiration.

Trinny shows us that pairing wide leg trousers with the best white trainers, a poplin shirt, and an optional floral gilet is really the way to go, plus this look is certainly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends 2024.

The look featured wide leg chambray tailored trousers from the well-loved brand ME+EM, a shirt from JW Crew, white platform trainers, and a cashmere sweater. She didn't finish there; she finally added a fabulous floral waistcoat from the designer brand Isabel Marant, a leather shoulder bag, and a ME+EM bucket hat.

Plus, her exact trousers have now been discounted in the ME+EM sale, and if you're new to ME+EM, the brand is a firm favourite of A-listers and royalty, including the Princess of Wales.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "This look is spot on for both the unpredictable British weather and for navigating different dress codes, such as going straight from a day in the office to an evening event."

She later says, "Wide leg trousers can be tricky to style, but Trinny balances out the proportions perfectly, and it's a lesson in mixing new pieces with old wardrobe favourites. All in all, it's a total winner!"

Shop Trinny's wide leg trouser outfit

Wide leg trousers are often tricky to style due to their voluminous nature; however, Trinny's look provides some top tips on how to balance your silhouette. These trousers have a generous amount of material, which can add drama to your ensemble, and by finishing them off with a pair of your best white trainers (especially platform style), you can add height to elongate your legs.

The tucked-in shirt is crucial for adding balance to this look, and you shouldn't be afraid of pairing loose tops with wide leg trousers. A top tip is to just ensure they can be tucked in the bottom half when necessary. Plus, the added sleeveless gilet adds another layer of dimension, and the floral pattern breaks up the block colour, pulling this look together.

Another thing that really stands out about this look is the use of colour, she makes sure to accessorise the look with similar or identical shades of blue, which creates a cohesive and polished feel.