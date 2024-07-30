Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers a floral waistcoat

Unlock the secret to styling your favourite wide leg trousers

Trinny Woodall's impeccable fashion taste has graced social media once again, and her latest video post offers us invaluable styling tips that we couldn't wait to share.

If you're doubtful about how to style wide leg pants, or what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, then this look from Trinny should serve some serious inspiration.

Trinny shows us that pairing wide leg trousers with the best white trainers, a poplin shirt, and an optional floral gilet is really the way to go, plus this look is certainly in line with the spring/summer fashion trends 2024.

The look featured wide leg chambray tailored trousers from the well-loved brand ME+EM, a shirt from JW Crew, white platform trainers, and a cashmere sweater. She didn't finish there; she finally added a fabulous floral waistcoat from the designer brand Isabel Marant, a leather shoulder bag, and a ME+EM bucket hat.

Plus, her exact trousers have now been discounted in the ME+EM sale, and if you're new to ME+EM, the brand is a firm favourite of A-listers and royalty, including the Princess of Wales.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "This look is spot on for both the unpredictable British weather and for navigating different dress codes, such as going straight from a day in the office to an evening event."

She later says, "Wide leg trousers can be tricky to style, but Trinny balances out the proportions perfectly, and it's a lesson in mixing new pieces with old wardrobe favourites. All in all, it's a total winner!"

Shop Trinny's wide leg trouser outfit

flat lay of woman wearing blue shirt

French Connection Light Recycled Popover Shirt

This crepe shirt is an effortlessly smart design, featuring a classic blue shade, a sophisticated neckline and short sleeves, a perfect item for summer outfits for work.

flay lay of cropped woman in trousersexact match
ME+EM Tailoring Super Wide Leg Trouser

Featuring front pleats, and a super wide cut, these trousers are stylish and smart. Also the soft blue colour is certain to make you stand out.

flat lay of white trainers on pink background
Dune London Flatform Trainers

These Dune flatform trainers are a fantastic option if you're on the hunt for platform trainers. And they come in a range of colour ways, so there is plenty to choose from.

Wide leg trousers are often tricky to style due to their voluminous nature; however, Trinny's look provides some top tips on how to balance your silhouette. These trousers have a generous amount of material, which can add drama to your ensemble, and by finishing them off with a pair of your best white trainers (especially platform style), you can add height to elongate your legs.

The tucked-in shirt is crucial for adding balance to this look, and you shouldn't be afraid of pairing loose tops with wide leg trousers. A top tip is to just ensure they can be tucked in the bottom half when necessary. Plus, the added sleeveless gilet adds another layer of dimension, and the floral pattern breaks up the block colour, pulling this look together.

Another thing that really stands out about this look is the use of colour, she makes sure to accessorise the look with similar or identical shades of blue, which creates a cohesive and polished feel.

Style Trinny's look with

woman wearing blue jumper, scarf, denim jeans
Weekend Max Mara Alpaca Jumper

It might feel too early to start considering knitwear, however, this alpaca jumper is just too good to ignore. Style with tailored trousers, or create a fabulous white jeans outfit with this piece.

flat lay of blue cross body bag
Radley Flapover Cross Body Bag

A classic crossbody shoulder bag in a brilliant blue colour way and with the Radley handbag sale happening, watch out to see if this style is discounted.

woman in floral waistcoat and shirt

Albaray Floral Print Waistcoat

This waistcoat is the perfect way to finish off any look. The floral print is simply stunning, making it one of my summer must-haves.

