Trinny Woodall's lesson in putting animal print together 'so it works' might convince you to go all-over leopard

Trinny Woodall has never shyed away from a statement outfit and her tips and tricks for sporting head-to-toe leopard print have given us some essential insight.

There are so many ways to style leopard print and the trending pattern, that some consider so integral it's been deemed a neutral, has made its way into every part of our spring capsule wardrobes.

It's on everything from our most comfortable trainers and favourite jeans to formal wear gowns and cosy, faux-fur coats - but would you pair these wardrobe staples together? Trinny Woodall would - of course, she would! An icon of statement dressing, she's shared her pro advice to help us all go bold with leopard looks that "toe the line between wildly chic and a trip to the zoo".

"Let's talk a love of animal print - but how to put it together so it works," she said in a recent Instagram video.

"I'm wearing here something old, something new, something pre-loved. I started with some trousers I saw this weekend from ME+EM," Trinny added, showing off the ME+EM Relaxed Leopard Print Utility Trouser.

"This is a kind of animal print that's like a washed-out leopard print," she said, which made it easy to pair them with the Dries Van Noten leopard print coat she already had in her wardrobe.

The maxi-length coat is a striking piece, with a floating skirt-like silhouette that doesn't feel too oversized thanks to the form-fitting bodice and sleeves.

Underneath the coat, Trinny layered a leopard print jumper from Zimmerman. Accentuating the figure-hugging shape of the jumper, she tucked the hem into her ME+EM jeans and this further highlighted the similarly washed-out leopard print of both pieces - which worked beautifully against the bolder, brighter tones in her coat's pattern.

Applauding Trinny for her bold look, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr said, "As a huge fan of leopard print myself, I think Trinny's doing it right here. Much like embracing a bold colour, when wearing animal print you have to just really lean in and commit to the trend.

"She's chosen similarly sized spots to layer up here and stuck to the same colour tones, and most importantly, is wearing it with confidence. How much leopard print is too much leopard print? It's never enough if you ask me!"