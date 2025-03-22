Trinny Woodall's lesson in putting animal print together 'so it works' might convince you to go all-over leopard
Trinny has never been one to shy away from a statement look
Caroline Parr
Trinny Woodall has never shyed away from a statement outfit and her tips and tricks for sporting head-to-toe leopard print have given us some essential insight.
There are so many ways to style leopard print and the trending pattern, that some consider so integral it's been deemed a neutral, has made its way into every part of our spring capsule wardrobes.
It's on everything from our most comfortable trainers and favourite jeans to formal wear gowns and cosy, faux-fur coats - but would you pair these wardrobe staples together? Trinny Woodall would - of course, she would! An icon of statement dressing, she's shared her pro advice to help us all go bold with leopard looks that "toe the line between wildly chic and a trip to the zoo".
Shop Leopard Print
Trinny's ME+EM Trousers
With a drawstring at the bottom of each leg allowing you to wear these as straight legs or as more casual, joggers-inspired cuffed trousers, you get a versatile two-in-one style that's brilliantly bold with the animal print.
With a simple round neckline and long sleeves that make it a great option for cooler spring days, this leopard print top is the perfect layering piece to bring head-to-toe patterned outfits together with flair.
This leopard print coat is stunning with its slightly oversized fit, cosy maxi length and classic tailoring. It's just what you want to complete an all-over leopard print look and it'll add a statement edge to any other outfit too.
Made from 100% cotton, this denim jacket has a flattering boxy fit, with elasticized cuffs at the arms and waist-skimming hemline giving a beautiful shape that's easy to style.
The classic straight-leg jean gets a super fun update with this busy leopard print pattern, while the shape remains the same with a comfortable mid-rise waist and ankle-grazing legs.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
"Let's talk a love of animal print - but how to put it together so it works," she said in a recent Instagram video.
"I'm wearing here something old, something new, something pre-loved. I started with some trousers I saw this weekend from ME+EM," Trinny added, showing off the ME+EM Relaxed Leopard Print Utility Trouser.
"This is a kind of animal print that's like a washed-out leopard print," she said, which made it easy to pair them with the Dries Van Noten leopard print coat she already had in her wardrobe.
The maxi-length coat is a striking piece, with a floating skirt-like silhouette that doesn't feel too oversized thanks to the form-fitting bodice and sleeves.
Underneath the coat, Trinny layered a leopard print jumper from Zimmerman. Accentuating the figure-hugging shape of the jumper, she tucked the hem into her ME+EM jeans and this further highlighted the similarly washed-out leopard print of both pieces - which worked beautifully against the bolder, brighter tones in her coat's pattern.
Applauding Trinny for her bold look, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr said, "As a huge fan of leopard print myself, I think Trinny's doing it right here. Much like embracing a bold colour, when wearing animal print you have to just really lean in and commit to the trend.
"She's chosen similarly sized spots to layer up here and stuck to the same colour tones, and most importantly, is wearing it with confidence. How much leopard print is too much leopard print? It's never enough if you ask me!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Caroline ParrDigital Fashion Editor
-
-
