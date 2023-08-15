These Hobbs suede boots are so similar to Kate Middleton's designer winter go-tos - with £100 off now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're running to grab these boots from Hobbs that are so similar to Kate Middleton's go-to black winter boots.

If there's one pair of shoes every woman simply must have for the fall and winter months, it's a sturdy, chic pair of black boots that can carry you through any event. Even Kate Middleton knows this to be true, and stays loyal to her favorite slouchy black boots - her Gianvito Rossi block heel boots that she's worn on multiple occasions.

Although these shoes were bespoke and designed specifically for the Princess, we found a pair of boots that are *so* similar to Kate's, and they're £100 off right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has worn her Gianvito Rossi a handful of times in the past few years, pairing them mostly with skirts and dresses for the cold weather months. The lookalike boots we found from Hobbs are just as chic and sturdy, and still boast that same suede material as Kate's - but luckily, forego the hefty price tag.

LYRA LONG BOOT, £179 ($228) | Hobbs These fan-favourite Lyra boots, which are typically £279, are reimagined in a sleek longer length. Masterfully crafted from buttery soft suede, they're destined for your day-to-night wardrobe.

As seen in the photo of Kate above, these boots work best with your favorite winter weather outfit, which for Kate usually consists of a really chic skirt or dress, as well as a well-fitting winter coat to protect you from the harsh frost of the cold weather.

She specifically wore these boots with a perfectly matched houndstooth-print midi skirt that featured a frayed edge - but you could wear these boots with just about any skirt or dress, or even a pair of bootcut jeans if you're going for a more casual look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the picture above, Kate can be seen in the same boots, wearing them this time with a bright red overcoat, as well as some black leather accessories, which she sported for the St. David's Day Parade of March 2023 in Windsor.

Clearly, these boots are the winter wardrobe staple you need to get into your closet immediately - but don't take it from us or from the Princess, the reviews speak for themselves.

"Always excellent quality I am delighted with my new boots!" one person wrote of the Lyra boots on Hobbs website.

In fact, boots in this style are so coveted that Kate has two other pairs of those same Gianvito Rossi boots in navy blue and brown suede colourways as well.