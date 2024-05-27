Sophie Raworth has impressed fans with a stunning coral jumpsuit for the Vanity Fair and The Newt in Somerset's celebration of The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Sophie wore a short-sleeved, zip-up front jumpsuit from high street favourite ME+EM, and her blonde hair in relaxed waves. Practical yet stylish, it's one of the best jumpsuits we've seen for summer.

The TV presenter shared the look on Instagram with a photograph of herself alongside fellow Chelsea Flower Show presenter Angelica Bell, who wore a striking blue dress with chunky gold heels. "About last night…. with @angellicabell @vanityfair #chelseaflowershow," she captioned the picture on Instagram.

Fans showed their appreciation of the outfit, with one writing, "Sophie, where is your jumpsuit from please, I love it!" While another said: "Looking fabulous in that jumpsuit." And a third wrote, "Well look at you two looking beautiful."

Sophie Raworth recently presented the Chelsea Flower Show, kicking off the festivities with the 60-minute launch programme alongside Joe Swift. It's Sophie's 10th year presenting the show.

You'll also recognise the TV presenter from the news desk, as she's been one of the main BBC News presenters on BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

The star is also a keen runner and has discussed her fitness journey before with Runner's World. "I have lost count of the number of people who’ve told me they’re too old to run. Invariably, when I ask, they turn out to be younger than I am – in their mid-forties or early fifties. 'You’re not too old,' she wrote for the publication.

