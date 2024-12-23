Gold embellished fringe? We're all over Sophie Ellis-Bextor's luxurious minidress from our favourite partywear brand

This might just be the dress you've been waiting for

Image of Sophie Ellis Bextor
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor's gold fringe mini-dress has caught our eye as the perfect festive occasionwear piece. This dress is bold, playful, and has just the right amount of shine for the season's celebrations ahead.

Figuring out what to wear on Christmas Day and any other festive special occasions from New Year's Eve to Boxing Day can be a challenge. However, this dress from Sophie Ellis Bextor makes a serious case for going all out in gold. Wearing the most incredible embellished gold fringe dress from Nadine Merabi, Sophie Ellis Bextor delivered a look that perfectly balances festive dressing with a party-ready feel, making this outfit one that can be worn all year round.

Nadine Merabi's partywear is made with the modern woman in mind, and not only for looking stylish but it's designed to make shoppers more confident and daring in their fashion choices too. Nadine herself spoke to our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr earlier this month and comments, "This is my favourite season. This is a time where you can go all out, shine bright, you have more occasions to go to and you can be more experimental with fashion".

Shop The Dress & Similar Styles

Image of gold dressexact match
Nadine Merabi Tammy Gold Dress

This mini dress is made from hand embellished gold beaded fringing, and sequin panelling which covers the waist to accentuate your figure. Although this dress is an investment piece, it's certainly one you won't regret, wear for special occasions teamed with some gold slingbacks and a sparkly clutch.

Image of gold dress

Long-Sleeved Printed Sequin Mini Dress

Made with a flattering high neck and long sleeves, this dress is covered in luxurious sequins, and the the silhouette is very on-trend. Wear this dress all through the festive period, from Christmas day to New Year's Eve. Layer over your favourite blazer and add some sparkly earrings and you're good to go.

Image of gold dress
Sequin Wrap Front Cocktail Minidress

Perfectly styled with a sparkly clutch bag and gold open-toe heels, this champagne coloured sequin dress features ruffles and the chicest thin straps. You could wear this as the most luxurious partywear piece all year round, from the winter months to the summer.

Image of gold heels
Steve Madden Piked Ankle Strap Sandal

With a striking stiletto heel these gold sandals area winter capsule wardrobe must-have. From wearing with your favourite little black dress to pairing with some sparkly flared trousers. And they have been majorly reduced in the sale too, get yours quick!

Image of gold bag

Olga Berg Stacey Crystal Clutch

This clutch bag has sparkly embellishments which make it luxurious and perfect for the festive season. It also has a very practical chain strap which you can choose to add for hands-free carrying.

Image of necklace
Monica Vinader Diamond Solitaire Adjustable Necklace

If you're looking for the perfect treat for yourself or a loved one, this necklace is the pick for you. It's made from 18k gold and a beautiful lab grown diamond which makes it wholly unique.

And if you're wondering how to style a gold or metallic tone dress, sometimes opting for matching colourways is the best way forward. For example choose gold, silver or bronze tone heels and matching accessories, and always include some sparkly elements such as some statement earrings.

