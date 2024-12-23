Gold embellished fringe? We're all over Sophie Ellis-Bextor's luxurious minidress from our favourite partywear brand

Sophie Ellis-Bextor's gold fringe mini-dress has caught our eye as the perfect festive occasionwear piece. This dress is bold, playful, and has just the right amount of shine for the season's celebrations ahead.

Figuring out what to wear on Christmas Day and any other festive special occasions from New Year's Eve to Boxing Day can be a challenge. However, this dress from Sophie Ellis Bextor makes a serious case for going all out in gold. Wearing the most incredible embellished gold fringe dress from Nadine Merabi, Sophie Ellis Bextor delivered a look that perfectly balances festive dressing with a party-ready feel, making this outfit one that can be worn all year round.

Nadine Merabi's partywear is made with the modern woman in mind, and not only for looking stylish but it's designed to make shoppers more confident and daring in their fashion choices too. Nadine herself spoke to our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr earlier this month and comments, "This is my favourite season. This is a time where you can go all out, shine bright, you have more occasions to go to and you can be more experimental with fashion".

Shop The Dress & Similar Styles

And if you're wondering how to style a gold or metallic tone dress, sometimes opting for matching colourways is the best way forward. For example choose gold, silver or bronze tone heels and matching accessories, and always include some sparkly elements such as some statement earrings.