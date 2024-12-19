I asked sequin queen Nadine Merabi what to wear for Christmas - she said "the comfiest jumpsuit ever"

The celebrity favourite designer says ""wearing Merabi makes you want to celebrate"

Nadine Merabi pictured at the 2024 Fashion Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
"I’m all about the sparkle, especially at Christmas," fashion designer Nadine Merabi tells me. Which shouldn't really come as a surprise - her sequin embellished pieces are pretty much made for party season!

If you're wondering what to wear on Christmas Day or are looking for the best wedding guest dresses for a wintry big day, there really is nobody better to inspire you. Merabi's pieces have been worn by just about every celebrity you can think of - from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to Sofia Vergara - and are easily recognisable thanks to their flattering silhouettes. Plus the fact she does not hold back on the sequins!

"This is my favourite season. This is a time where you can go all out, shine bright, you have more occasions to go to and you can be more experimental with fashion", she says. But what if you're new to sequins and sparkle? It's all about confidence, according to Nadine, who encourages anyone who is unsure to go into her South Molton Street store in London: "no matter how good our photography is, you can’t quite grasp the detail and the finishing touches of our designs" until you see them in person and try them for yourself.

Shop Nadine's Christmas Day jumpsuit

Nadine Merabi Luna Jumpsuit
Nadine Merabi Luna Jumpsuit

"I know what I’m wearing on Christmas Day" Nadine tells me without a moment's hesitation. "It’s the comfiest jumpsuit I think I’ve ever worn or tried on - it’s called the Luna. It’s like wearing pyjamas. You know when you want to snuggle up but also look amazing?

"And then obviously I’ll probably wear the Darcie pyjamas (Merabi's famous feather trim co-ord) in the morning."

Claudia Winkleman has worn some amazing Merabi pieces on this series of Strictly, and Nadine tells me she'd love to see Beyonce wearing her designs.

Since our chat there's one more reason this is a real possibility: her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland just wore the dreamy gold sequin Tianna jumpsuit to an event in LA.

Kelly Rowland attends The Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, she says, what means more is seeing 'normal' women who choose Nadine Merabi for big occasions like weddings and birthdays. "I always want to be part of women’s happy memories", she says. "Women want to feel good. They want to get dressed up and feel good about themselves. Wearing Merabi makes you want to celebrate and you do feel empowered."

With stores in London and New York, what does 2025 hold for Nadine Merabi? "We’re going to bring out lace for spring/summer, and we’re looking a bit more at wearability - pieces you can wear in the day and then continue wearing it into the evening as well.

Shop more Nadine Merabi partywear

flat lay image of black boucle dress
Nadine Merabi Simone Dress

Claudia Winkleman wore this to present Strictly Come Dancing last month, and it looked so beautiful teamed with cherry red heels. The tulip shape of the skirt is stunning, and boucle-tweed is a classic fabric that will never date.

Nadine Merabi Tamara Jumpsuit

Nadine Merabi Tamara Jumpsuit

If you're not a big fan of dresses, Merabi does jumpsuits really well. This all-in-one is perfect for any occasion - it's business on the bottom with those sleek tailored trousers, and party on top with the puff sleeve, sweetheart neck corset!

Nadine Merabi Kira Blazer

Nadine Merabi Kira Black Blazer

A personal favourite of mine, it's easy to see why Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, Mel C, Jennifer Hudson, Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Day, Davina McCall and countless other celebrities have all worn it. Nadine Merabi called it the one item she couldn't live without.

