Sienna Miller just styled a leather vest with the comfy white jean style set to trend big time in summer 2025

Sienna Miller just stepped out in Paris in a leather waist coat style vest, Chloe accessories and the style of slouchy white jeans we predict will have a big moment in summer 2025.

The actress, model and fashion icon arrived for the Frame Dinner at Chateau Voltaire during her stay in the city for Paris Fashion Week, looking dressed down yet impeccably put together in a pair of bubble style white jeans.

Seemingly giving us the green light to put our white summer denim to work in March, along with some white jeans outfit inspiration, Sienna complemented the £300 Bubble Jeans In Au Natural Clean by Frame with black leather pieces for the slouchy monochromatic dinner look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop White Jeans Like Sienna's

Exact match! Frame The Bubble Wide-Leg Jeans £300 at Net-A-Porter Sienna's exact Bubble Wide-Leg Jeans by Frame are the dreamiest denim investment if you're ready to sport white jeans all spring and summer. Mango High-Rise Balloon Jeans £49.99 at Mango Far more on the affordable side than Sienna's Frame jeans, this Mango pair offers a similar slouchy fit and wide leg, ideal for staying comfy and stylish in the warmer weather. Nobody's Child White High Rise Barrel Leg Jeans £75 at Nobody's Child The perfect pair of barrel leg jeans if you love a high waist and soft-fitting style of jean - and they're available in varying leg lengths, so you can buy a fit that's right for you.

Sienna's crisp white bubble jeans bear a likeness to the barrel leg and horseshoe leg jeans we're seeing plenty of on the high street this year, offering a loose and curved silhouette on the legs for maximum comfort and style all at once.

The baggy low rise pair with trendy turned up hems sat belted around Sienna's hips - unlike pairs with higher rises that tend to be worn around the middle of the waist. This style is ideal if you have a little less length in your torso - as the lower fit can provide a little more elongation than higher waisted designs that sit on your middle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna added a stark contrast to the soft lines of her fresh denim in the form of a black leather waistcoat style vest, also by Frame. The V-neck piece fastened at the middle to provide a slightly more tailored feel - while the cropped sleeveless design kept things playful and on the edgier side for the night out ensemble.

When it came to accessories, Sienna relied on one of her go-to designers, choosing a pair of statement boots and a crossbody handbag by French fashion house, Chloé.

Adding height with a block heel, the mother-of-one wore the Georgia Leather Ankle Boots - a zip up black pointed toe pair with an ombre effect black and natural-toned heel. Meanwhile, a little snake print was on the cards, in the form of the iconic Chloé Bracelet Bag In Black Python Print - a slouchy kidney-shaped piece with a large gold hoop handle.