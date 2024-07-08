Shania Twain glows in vibrant co-ord at Hyde Park performance - and we're rushing to recreate this look

Shania Twain's recent performance at Hyde Park was sensational, and it wasn't just her brilliant setlist which had fans captured, it was also her striking red co-ord.

If the temperamental weather is making you reconsider your whole summer capsule wardrobe, then taking inspiration from Twain's fabulous outfit is a fantastic place to start. A striking bold patterned co-ord set, featuring a cropped jacket and mini-skirt, paired with a white v-neck t-shirt, and a cowboy hat (optional!).

The 57-year-old singer's Hyde Park show took place on 7th July 2024, and she was accompanied by special guests including Natalie Imbruglia, Anne-Marie and Elle King.

The combination is nothing short of iconic, and the co-ord is by the iconic designer Vivienne Westwood, paying homage to the best British clothing brands in her UK performance.

And this isn't the first of her recent standout looks, and she recently graced the Glastonbury stage in a laid-back skinny jeans and boots ensemble, that we couldn't get enough of.

The striking design on the Vivienne Westwood co-ord is the ''Crazy Orb'' pattern, which features metallic orb details across the design. It's a nice nod to the brand's legacy of creating bold and provocative clothing.

Shop Shania's look

Matching co-ord sets are definitely in line with the summer fashion trends 2024. And they should be a go-to choice for those who are looking to create bold and cohesive outfits. Plus, this style can be worn as office attire or jazzed up for an evening event or special occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on, ''Co-ords have been big news for the last few years, but Shania is proof that they're still going strong. And that there's not an age limit on embracing the matchy matchy look! I love the striking print and colour combination on hers, plus of course she can style both pieces separately with loads of other outfits. Talk about double trouble!''.