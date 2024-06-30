Shania Twain's knee high boots, skinny jeans and baseball cap at Glastonbury were the epitome of cool styling

Shania Twain kept it casual at Glastonbury this year, pairing a chic pair of country-style knee high boots with some form-fitting skinny jeans - and we love the laid-lack look.

Whether or not you're attending the actual festival, Glastonbury is always a highlight of the summer season. As well as some brilliant music, the UK festival always brings us some brilliant style inspiration, with celebs both on stage and off giving us all some ideas of what to include in our summer capsule wardrobes.

Aside from Jo Whiley's stunning yellow maxi dress and her day two outfit of a unique, statement making mini dress, many of this year's a-listers opted to keep it casual for the five-day event, including Sienna Miller who stepped out in an unexpected baggy trousers and ankle wellies combo.

Even Shania Twain, whose on-stage outfits are almost as impressive as her booming, unwavering singing voice, leaned into the laid-back look. The singer, who performs on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage at 3.45pm on Sunday, paired some casual skinny jeans with a pair of deep brown knee high boots and a checked baseball cap - all very practical choices with the weekend's spotty weather forecast.

Shop Shania Twain's Glastonbury Look

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans £80 at Levi's $40.77 at Amazon $40.77 at Walmart The perfect mid-blue denim hue, these shaping skinny jeans perfectly balance the 'skinny' look while also keeping you comfortable. The design lengthens your legs, hug your curves and features a built-in front panel that smooths and supports. With a mid-rise waist and a relaxed fit at the hem, they're the perfect piece to recreate Shania's look. Ralph Lauren Brooke Burnished Leather Riding Boot £249 at Ralph Lauren In a beautiful dark mahogany shade, these riding-style boots are the perfect choice for wading through the muddy fields at a festival. With a streamlined silhouette that hugs the calf, a stacked leather heel for added elegance, and a buckled ankle strap for a hint of texture, they'll pair perfectly with any look whether it's Shania's elevated casual outfit or a summer-ready mini dress. Whistles Checked Cap Was £59, now £29 at Whistles Made from a soft wool blend, this checked cap will not only finish off any casual look perfectly, but will keep you warm on those chillier summer days. With an adjustable strap at back, it's great for anyone and everyone and its striking design is super versatile thanks to the muted cream and red shades.

The look cements the fact that skinny jeans are back, whether they're styled with casual shoes like the best white trainers or dressed up with a pair of classic designer heels.

Shania has made a good case styling heeled boots with jeans, with her riding boots being a striking addition to the causal outfit and adding an elevated elegance to the simple look with their rich, chocolate brown hue and shining leather.

They may also have hidden a subtle hint as to what we can expect from her Glastonbury performance. Speaking to BBC Breakfast earlier this week about her set, Shania revealed, "I love horses. I love all animals. I’m going to go see if there’s a horse around I can borrow – maybe I could go riding, that would be awesome.

"I could bring a horse to the stage. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to do that. I’d have to find out – if it’s allowed, I’ll do it."