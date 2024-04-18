Sarah Jessica Parker just joined this little-known British fashion brand's fan club

A Liberty print piece by O Pioneers has been on my wish list for a while, and the fashion icon that is Sarah Jessica Parker has just pipped me to the post.

It's right up there alongside the British clothing brands you need to know, so read on to get up to speed.

The label was founded in Camden in 2019, by actor and jewellery designer Clara Francis, as well as Tania Hindmarch, a PR and home seamstress. The idea was simple: feminine and flattering designs inspired by nostalgia and made from end of stock, heritage fabrics.

It's slow fashion at its very best, and many of the items are limited editions or even one-offs. It started with Liberty print dresses, and when they made the transition to knitwear, who better to hand knit the tank tops than Clara and Tania's mothers? We really mean it when we say this is a sustainable brand with a soul.

Incredible then, that they can count the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Carrie Johnson as fans. But their celebrity fandom just reached new levels thanks to a gushing Instagram post from none other than Sex and the City superstar Sarah Jessica Parker.

It's no secret that SJP is a real Anglophile, and also a champion of smaller names, like the Donegal-based brand she wore when filming And Just Like That.

About the Liberty print Joan skirt - which you can pre-order now - she said "I promenaded up 7th ave and think I had the prettiest frock for blocks".

According to the O Pioneers website, the Hollywood star paid a visit to their Marylebone store: "The beautiful SJP came into the shop during her recent theatre stint in London and she described her PERFECT skirt! We played around with different offcuts that we had in our studio agreeing that a kaleidoscope of clashing colours and prints would be AMAZING! We then brought her dream to life, getting our local, star patchworker Dorothy on the case. The result - a fine, quintessentially British skirt fit for a New York queen."

Recreating the star's wardrobe would normally set you back thousands, but this £395 skirt is well worth splashing a little bit of cash. We imagine SJP teaming it with a denim shirt tucked in, or you could keep it simple with your best cotton t-shirts and mesh ballet pumps for summer.

