Salma Hayek looks totally cool in this metallic rose gold skin-tight gown
The actress debuted the most incredible metallic gown at the LACMA Gala
On 5 November, Salma Hayek wore a shimmering and glitzy metallic gown to the LACMA Gala in LA, showing off her incredible figure in the rose gold dress.
Salma Hayek, 57, is always wearing sartorial ensembles that inspire us beyond belief - and her look for the 2023 LACMA Gala, presented by Gucci, was certainly no exception.
For the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on 5 November, Salma wore the most incredible metallic, rose gold gown we've ever seen. The gown shimmered and sparkled under the lights of the red carpet, and the actress looked more stunning than ever in the skin-tight number.
The shimmering gown was designed by Gucci, and the star looked absolutely stunning as she flaunted her incredible outfit for the evening.
In regard to her beauty, she decided to sweep her long black hair all the way to the side, enjoying a very deep side part in the wake of a societal middle part renaissance. She also wore a makeup look that matched her rose gold gown, going for a rosy look on her eyes and lips - although, really, she never needs it. Maybe one day we'll see her do a totally bare-faced look like Pamela Anderson's glowing face with bare face from fashion week this year.
Also attending the Gala with her was her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 61, who also looked handsome in a suit and simple black bowtie.
As previously mentioned, this isn't the only time we've been totally enamored by an outfit Salma Hayek has worn - we still haven't been able to get over her super unique tie dye look or her leather pencil skirt, which she paired with a light blue blouse and a pair of square-framed black glasses.
Plus, as an avid supporter of the arts, it's no shock that Salma was there to support the LACMA Gala, whose initiative is to make film more central to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission.
