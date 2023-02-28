Pamela Anderson swears by this $36 sunscreen for youthful and glowing skin

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pamela Anderson has revealed the sunscreen she swears by for glowing skin, as well as some other beauty products she loves to have on hand to feel fresh.

Pamela Anderson's name has been in the limelight quite a bit recently. From her newly released Netflix documentary, Love, Pamela, to countless revealing interviews talking about the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy, to the release of her empowering memoir, the actress is certainly keeping herself booked and busy.

Between press, filming, and her other public appearances, the star has definitely accrued a handful of products and small items that keep her feeling fresh and ready to go. Luckily for us, British Vogue sat down with Pamela Anderson to chat about what's in her Stella McCartney purse, and she revealed some of the items, including a cult-favorite sunscreen, that she can't live without.

In the video, she completely empties the contents of her bag onto the bed, which includes an array of makeup and beauty products, as well as some other things she prefers to keep on hand.

One of the things that stood out, however, was her choice of sunscreen. "I should have used more sunscreen when I was little," she says in the video. "I counted all my freckles the other day, I have like 137 just on my nose."

The star then holds up the ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen from beauty brand Summer Fridays. The best part? This sunscreen, which is reef friendly and boasts SPF 30, is under $40 - so basically, we're buying it immediately.

Pamela continues to reveal the beauty items that she uses most often, including the Ilia True Skin Serum concealer and DayLite highlighter. "I love Ilia," Pamela says in the video. "Ilia is really beautiful."

She also reveals that she carries around her signature scent in a small bottle - and it's not a perfume you could buy at the store. She makes the fragrance herself, she says, with hints of ylang ylang, and roses fresh from her garden that are pressed into the mixture. Talk about luxury.

Of course, Pamela also carries a g-string thong in her purse, but not for the purpose you may be thinking. The star, who actually bleaches her hair at home, actually uses the underwear as a replacement for a scrunchie to tie up her beautifully tousled hair when she's in a pinch. "We're really flashing back to the '90s with this," she says as she ties her hair up in a g-string in the video.

She also carries around a CBD oil for her arthritis, as well as Rescue Remedy pastilles, which she says are a great natural remedy for if you're feeling stressed.

In her spare time, she says, she likes to read plays, because it inspires her when she's doing her own writing - so of course, she keeps a play in her book for any idle time she has (although we don't presume that happens often).