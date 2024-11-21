After everyday outfit inspiration? Ruth Langsford's mix and match jeans and jumper look is all you need
Ruth Langsford has shown how you can make the simple combination of jeans and a jumper into a new look with minimal fuss
Ruth Langsford's mix and match jeans and jumper look is all you need when you want an everyday outfit that’s comfortable and stylish.
The simplest combinations are often the best and at this time of year our best wool jumpers and a pair of comfortable yet chic jeans is a failsafe everyday outfit. Most of us will have these pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe already and although you might have your favourite way to wear jeans and a jumper, Ruth Langsford has shown just how many other styling possibilities there are for them. The TV star took to Instagram in October to share a brilliant video introducing her Ruth Langsford QVC Patch Work Cable Knit Jumpers and revealing the multiple ways she would wear them with her different jeans this winter.
This jumper design has now launched on QVC and it comes in six colours - a brilliant mix of neutral tones and slightly brighter shades. They are made from a soft wool-mix fabric and have a semi-relaxed shape which strikes a great balance between a fitted and looser silhouette.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Shop Ruth Langsford's Outfit
You can currently save 22% on Ruth's patchwork cable knit jumpers, including the ecru one she styled with the light blue jeans in her video. This is such a versatile item and can be worn with everything from denim to tailored pieces.
The Ruth Langsford Kick Flare Jeans are crafted with a comfy blend of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. They come in two colours and the frayed hem at the bottom gives them a contemporary edge. Style with your favourite jumper and boots.
Shop More Of Ruth's QVC Jeans and Jumpers
The teal version of Ruth's QVC Collection jumper is every bit as beautiful as the ecru and it's also discounted right now. As she showed in her styling video, this colour works so well with indigo jeans.
Any of Ruth's gorgeous jumpers would look fabulous with these 7/8 cropped jeans. They have a unique deep hem at the bottom and would be great draped over heeled or flat ankle boots.
The tunnel neckline is so cosy and the patchwork cable knit pattern across the front of the jumpers gives them a traditional feel and makes them that little bit more detailed. We were particularly taken with the way Ruth styled the ecru jumper with some fun kick-flare blue jeans and tan accessories. She chose a lighter blue wash which complemented the lighter tones of the rest of her look and the frayed hems and flared shape gave them a contemporary feel.
Ruth described this particular style as 70s inspired and the Western boots she wore with the jumper and jeans finished it off brilliantly. Of course, the beauty of Ruth’s jean and jumper combination is that this was far from the only way you could wear these pieces. She created a new outfit for each of the colours of her jumper - black, teal, purple, camel, blue and ecru and each of them went with a different pair of jeans and accessories.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
With the camel, purple and teal jumpers, she went for darker wash denim which contrasted against them and made them really sing. Each of these looks featured heeled footwear - a pair of heeled brown boots, a pair of heeled black boots and classic heeled loafers. These worked well with the darker jeans which already have a more formal edge to them than lighter denim. Wearing heels with your jeans and jumpers can take them from day to night and elevate this combination.
However, it is also wonderful when worn more casually, which Ruth Langsford proved when she wore the black jumper with dark blue skinny jeans and chunky flat black boots. She added her (sadly sold out) QVC leopard print scarf and called this her dog walking outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It was a chic take on a walking look and to make the jumper even more relaxed she showed that it works just as well with jogging bottoms when she wore the blue one. Regardless of which of these six outfits was your favourite, the one thing we can all draw inspiration from is how Ruth Langsford transformed her look each time but relied on the same versatile staples.
Jumpers and jeans are the perfect everyday look when you don’t know what to wear and the accessories, layers and footwear you choose can make them feel like a totally new outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Should you be using your LED face mask every day? The most safe and effective usage for radiant results
Experts shed some light on how to get the best results from your LED face mask
By Emma North Published
-
Amanda Holden's mini skirt with black knee high boots and matching blazer made monochrome look insanely chic
Amanda's look teamed chicness with simplicity - and we're so ready to copy her
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Anya Hindmarch's cosy new Uniqlo collection has arrived just in time for the freezing cold weather
Uniqlo's wardrobe staples, infused with Anya Hindmarch's signature playful twist, starting from just under £8 - what's not to love?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We’re adding Helen Skelton’s three winter essentials to our wardrobe ready for freezing days ahead
Helen Skelton has revealed the three items she believes are absolute must-haves for winter and we couldn't agree more
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gillian Anderson redefines the muted winter palette in vibrant crimson red shirt dress
We're shopping similar styles before they sell out
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats
Vibrant colours and layering textures are key for winter styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
We never thought of a velvet jacket as a staple until we saw Claudia Winkleman’s gorgeous Jaeger blazer
Claudia Winkleman's velvet Jaeger blazer is a show-stopping tailored piece that would elevate so many winter outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarves to luxury leather gloves
I'm a fashion writer and here are the winter accessories that have caught my eye this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katherine Ryan's graphic cherry jumper is the perfect bold antidote for dull knitwear boredom
Bored of drab winter knitwear? Take some inspiration from Katherine Ryan's bright and bold cherry jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season
We're shopping this best-seller before it sells out...
By Molly Smith Published