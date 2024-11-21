After everyday outfit inspiration? Ruth Langsford's mix and match jeans and jumper look is all you need

Ruth Langsford's mix and match jeans and jumper look is all you need when you want an everyday outfit that’s comfortable and stylish.

The simplest combinations are often the best and at this time of year our best wool jumpers and a pair of comfortable yet chic jeans is a failsafe everyday outfit. Most of us will have these pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe already and although you might have your favourite way to wear jeans and a jumper, Ruth Langsford has shown just how many other styling possibilities there are for them. The TV star took to Instagram in October to share a brilliant video introducing her Ruth Langsford QVC Patch Work Cable Knit Jumpers and revealing the multiple ways she would wear them with her different jeans this winter.

This jumper design has now launched on QVC and it comes in six colours - a brilliant mix of neutral tones and slightly brighter shades. They are made from a soft wool-mix fabric and have a semi-relaxed shape which strikes a great balance between a fitted and looser silhouette.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop Ruth Langsford's Outfit

QVC Cable Knit Jumper Was £57.48, Now £45 at QVC You can currently save 22% on Ruth's patchwork cable knit jumpers, including the ecru one she styled with the light blue jeans in her video. This is such a versatile item and can be worn with everything from denim to tailored pieces. QVC Kick Flare Jeans £54.96 at QVC The Ruth Langsford Kick Flare Jeans are crafted with a comfy blend of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. They come in two colours and the frayed hem at the bottom gives them a contemporary edge. Style with your favourite jumper and boots. QVC Camel Western Boots Was £126, Now £104.88 at QVC Ruth wore these particular boots with her ecru jumper and jeans and they're such a lovely choice to pair with lighter-toned outfits.

Shop More Of Ruth's QVC Jeans and Jumpers

QVC Teal Cable Knit Jumper Was £57.48, Now £45 at QVC The teal version of Ruth's QVC Collection jumper is every bit as beautiful as the ecru and it's also discounted right now. As she showed in her styling video, this colour works so well with indigo jeans. QVC 7/8 Deep Hem Jeans £55.92 at QVC Any of Ruth's gorgeous jumpers would look fabulous with these 7/8 cropped jeans. They have a unique deep hem at the bottom and would be great draped over heeled or flat ankle boots. QVC Black Cable Knit Jumper Was £57.48, Now £45 at QVC Ruth styled the black jumper with a leopard print scarf, dark jeans and chunky boots and this is such a stunning way to way it. You can't go wrong with a plain black jumper and is one is so cosy with its semi-relaxed fit.

The tunnel neckline is so cosy and the patchwork cable knit pattern across the front of the jumpers gives them a traditional feel and makes them that little bit more detailed. We were particularly taken with the way Ruth styled the ecru jumper with some fun kick-flare blue jeans and tan accessories. She chose a lighter blue wash which complemented the lighter tones of the rest of her look and the frayed hems and flared shape gave them a contemporary feel.

Ruth described this particular style as 70s inspired and the Western boots she wore with the jumper and jeans finished it off brilliantly. Of course, the beauty of Ruth’s jean and jumper combination is that this was far from the only way you could wear these pieces. She created a new outfit for each of the colours of her jumper - black, teal, purple, camel, blue and ecru and each of them went with a different pair of jeans and accessories.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

With the camel, purple and teal jumpers, she went for darker wash denim which contrasted against them and made them really sing. Each of these looks featured heeled footwear - a pair of heeled brown boots, a pair of heeled black boots and classic heeled loafers. These worked well with the darker jeans which already have a more formal edge to them than lighter denim. Wearing heels with your jeans and jumpers can take them from day to night and elevate this combination.

However, it is also wonderful when worn more casually, which Ruth Langsford proved when she wore the black jumper with dark blue skinny jeans and chunky flat black boots. She added her (sadly sold out) QVC leopard print scarf and called this her dog walking outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wicked London Production Ltd)

It was a chic take on a walking look and to make the jumper even more relaxed she showed that it works just as well with jogging bottoms when she wore the blue one. Regardless of which of these six outfits was your favourite, the one thing we can all draw inspiration from is how Ruth Langsford transformed her look each time but relied on the same versatile staples.

Jumpers and jeans are the perfect everyday look when you don’t know what to wear and the accessories, layers and footwear you choose can make them feel like a totally new outfit.