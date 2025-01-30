Renée Zellweger's daring lace dress gave us the green light to go one-shouldered
Rénee Zellweger wore a dramatic one-shoulder dress to the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere in Paris and it was trés chic
Rénee Zellweger wore a daring lace dress to the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere in Paris and it’s given us the green light to go one-shouldered more often.
Stepping out for the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Paris premiere on 27th January, Rénee Zellweger certainly took the red carpet by storm with her striking outfit. Premiere-worthy outfits might not be what most people’s winter capsule wardrobes are made up of, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take some style inspiration from the silhouettes and colours we see at these star-studded events. Winter weddings, special occasions and even evenings out call for a bit of glamour and Rénee's Saint Laurent one-shoulder dress was certainly that.
The French premiere came days after Rénee Zellweger’s pixie cut debuted on the cover of British Vogue and her dress was similarly daring. It was created from intricate floral lace with scalloping running along the sweeping neckline and on the end of the sleeve.
Shop One Shoulder Dresses
If you're not sure about going for the full one-shoulder look in winter then this jumper dress is a lovely alternative, with an angled neckline that sides off-shoulder on one side. It's got a streamlined silhouette with wide ribbing and a modest side split.
Currently reduced by a huge 70% in the sale, there's never been a better time to pick up this chic tailored one-shoulder dress. It's so pared-back and elegant which balances out the boldness of the sleeve design and would be perfect for special occasions and evenings out.
Shop More One-Shoulder Favourites
This one-shoulder jumpsuit is an investment piece, but it's one of those items that's an instant outfit in itself and it has such a timeless silhouette. The wide-leg design and fitted bodice are beautiful and the one shoulder detail is understated and chic.
Also available in chocolate brown and mink, this black top has an asymmetrical draped neckline that instantly makes it feel special. It's spun from stretch-blend fabric and has ribbing and a streamlined shape.
Dark romantic looks are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and lace is a lovely way to mellow the effect slightly. Lace also naturally brings delicacy to an outfit and Rénee’s dress was semi-sheer, with a beige layer underneath that helped to showcase the black top layer. The gown was maxi length and had a sultry high-high split on one side, though the one-shoulder design was what grabbed our attention the most.
An asymmetric neckline like the one on Rénee’s lace dress frames the décolletage beautifully and it’s something a little different that immediately makes an impact. Her dress was all-out one-shoulder, but you can also get on board with this style in more subtle ways too. Some of the best jumpsuits and dresses for special occasions have an off-shoulder silhouette or a draped sleeve that means you’re not stepping out with one completely bare arm.
Alternatively, for a more casual look we would suggest opting for a one-shoulder or asymmetric jumper or top that can be tucked into jeans or trousers and layered over with a warm coat. One-shoulder designs always feel a little bit special and like you’ve made a real effort with your outfit, but are actually very easy to style in this way.
With such a statement dress we’re not surprised that Rénee Zellweger went quite classic with her accessories at the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere in Paris. The star wore black court shoe heels and a turquoise-toned ring with glimmering deep red stones running round the outside of it. She wore no other jewellery and added a simple black hair ribbon to her hair.
Rénee’s daring black lace dress could also be seen in some ways as a fun nod to the dress she wore to the 2001 premiere of Bridget Jones’s Diary which was also black and semi-sheer. Both of these outfits were so chic and stand-out - and couldn’t be more different to the equally gorgeous dress she wore to the World Premiere of the new film on 29th January.
This was vibrant fuchsia and strapless, with a long mermaid train and was made from satin that gave it a pretty sheen. It was a vintage Pierre Balmain piece that was reportedly from the autumn/winter 2000 collection and this was the year she filmed the first Bridget Jones movie.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
