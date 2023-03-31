Remember Kate Hudson's 2001 Oscars dress she got 'trashed' for? Everyone is obsessed with it now!

Kate Hudson's 2001 Oscars dress is having a bit of a renaissance on the internet - but it hasn't always been a beloved red carpet look.

Kate Hudson is known for the iconic looks she sports on and off the red carpet. One look in particular, though, had some of her fans a bit up in arms when she first debuted it: her Oscars dress from 2001.

The dress, which was a Stella McCartney look, certainly was a tad adventurous for the time, as it featured an extremely skimpy, bodycon fabric, as well as a silhouette that left much to be desired. (We have to say though, even before all of this hubbub, we always liked it.) She wore the dress when she was nominated for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate actually took a trip down memory lane recently on her TikTok, looking back at the dress and sharing her reaction to it now.

"I got trashed for this dress," she says in her TikTok. "I got put on every 'worst dressed' list!"

Back in 2011, Kate gave an interview with Glamour (opens in new tab) where she recalled the story of how she found out the dress was getting "trashed."

"I woke up the next morning in my bed post-awards and without a little statuette on my bedside" she starts.

"I turned on the television to find out I was on every Worst Dressed list possible. So I called Stella and we just laughed our arses off and she said to me, 'Look babe, it was the hair wasn't it?''"

Side note: We wonder if she ate her classic pre-Oscars snack before she put that slinky Oscars number on.

Well, folks, she's taking the spotlight back in defence of this dress, and was not afraid to let the internet know that she thinks the dress is awesome.

"This dress is awesome. I love it. I feel like we need to take this narrative back - I might need a little support from you guys," she says, addressing her TikTok audience. "I think it looks super cute and different... we were ahead of our time on this."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of the TikTok, Kate then encourages her fans to share their thoughts about it in the comments - which revealed that the younger generations who hadn't seen this dress previously love it just as much as Kate does.

"There was an elegance about this dress people didn't understand," the official Deuxmoi TikTok account commented under the video. "You look like a French movie star."

Even actress Julia Fox agreed. "You were ahead of your time," she commented.

Now, Kate is no stranger to wearing daring looks on red carpets (who could forget her sheer silver dress?), but the positive feedback that she got about this 2001 Oscars dress was probably quite unexpected for her, considering the hate it got when it debuted over 20 years ago.

"Please wear this again," someone commented. "It was iconic then and it would be iconic now!"