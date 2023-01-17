Kate Hudson's sheer silver dress is the true winner of the Critic's Choice Awards

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Hudson, fabulous as ever, stepped on the red carpet for the 2023 Critic's Choice Awards Sunday night in a stunning, shimmery number - and we can't stop thinking about it.

Kate undoubtedly has 'it girl' staying power. From her legendary rom-com roles (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is still trending on TikTok), her recent revelation of her favorite on-screen kiss, and her most recent role in the blockbuster hit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the world can't get enough of Kate.

At the 2023 Critic's Choice Awards, she shimmered from head to toe in an Oscar de la Renta gown, featuring enchanting silver beading and a waterfall of tulle at the bottom. The look was completed with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, a chained bracelet, and a pair of nude heels.

(Image credit: Getty Image)

But this isn't her first rodeo when it comes to wearing beautiful, floor-length gowns. Fans of the actress might remember her role as Andie Anderson in the popular early 2000s rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, in which she wears the iconic yellow Carolina Herrera dress that still sparks conversation to this day.

At the 28th Critic's Choice Awards, the cast of Glass Onion was presented with an award for best acting ensemble and best comedy. "What an amazing thing to be nominated with all these incredible ensembles," Kate said.

Kate also presented her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe with the SeeHer Award, an award that "seeks to honor women whose character portrayals are authentic, eschew stereotypes, and push boundaries, and those who advocate for gender equality," according to the SeeHer organization.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Glass Onion, Kate plays Birdie Jay, a raucous party girl who finds herself, like the rest of her cast mates, in a precarious (and murderous) situation. Although Kate's acting in the film is, of course, phenomenal, her costumes are what really stole the show.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Throughout the film, Birdie wears many looks that lend themselves to outfit inspiration, but perhaps the most memorable is the stunning rainbow, floor-length (sensing a theme here?) gown that she wears for the majority of the film.