Kate Hudson hilariously claps back at former co-star for naming her his worst on-screen kiss

Appearing on Vanity Fair's lie-detector test on camera, actor Kate Hudson made fans laugh when opening up about the various on-screen kisses she's had throughout her formidable career.

The appearance, pegged to the release of the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, also featured Kate’s co-star in the Netflix film, Janelle Monáe.

In the pretty funny clip, Janelle asks Kate a series of questions, including ones about her three children, her plans to appear in upcoming romcoms and her thoughts about the various actors she’s had to kiss while shooting the many movies she’s starred in throughout the years.

Janelle specifically asks her co-star to compare kissing Billy Crudup on the set of Almost Famous to her scenes with Matthew McConaughey on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

"You know what? I've done well, guys," Kate hilariously responds before getting into details.

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser," she says. "I wouldn't say better but definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss."

Janelle then whips out a photo of Dane Cook, whom Kate kissed in 2008 while shooting My Best Friend's Girl. The 43-year-old actor's response is a pretty hilarious one considering that, as fans may remember, Dane himself mentioned Kate as his worst on-screen kiss in an interview on Watch What Happens Live nearly a decade ago.

"Oh, no ... no. Cancelled," Kate says to Janelle before bursting into laughter.

That's a pretty warranted response considering that Dane famously told Andy Cohen on his show that, "I think [Kate] purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene. I had to burn her on that one!"

As for the very best on-screen kiss she's ever had in her career, Kate surprises fan by mentioning her long-time friend Liv Tyler, whom she starred in Dr. T & the Women in back in 2000.

"To this day, we are like, 'Why didn't we go for it more with our making out?'," said the actor when asked about the kiss that "beat them all." "[Liv] has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God, those lips, those Tyler lips."

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images)

Kate's candid nature and her outstanding acting career are certainly what she is most known for but the celebrity also has a lifestyle that many fans admire.

At the beginning of the year, for example, Kate showed off the powder room wallpaper that she decided to go for and, as a result, many of her followers were convinced to start redecorating their own homes.

The actor took to Instagram to show off her then-recently redecorated powder room that fans are still going gaga over - just as they are when discussing her famous skincare routine. The actor tagged designer Darien Stokes who helped her decorate as well as wall covering pros Arte in her post, in which she wore an unbuttoned black shirt with her hair down.

The star captioned her post, "Wallpapered my powder room and I am in love."

The powder room is part of the home that Kate shares with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children, sons Ryder, Bingham and daughter Rani. Perhaps surprisingly, the house is actually her childhood home, previously owned by her mother Goldie Hawn and partner Kurt Russell, who now live down the street.

There's just something about Kate that always entertains us - whether it's as she dissects her Hollywood-related romantic on-screen moments or her interior design choices.