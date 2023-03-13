Kate Hudson's pre-Oscars snack she eats before 'getting in a dress' might surprise you

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Hudson shared a hilarious clip of her getting ready for the Oscars and revealed the surprising snack she enjoys while getting prepped for red carpets.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, who was among the Oscars 2023 best dressed as Hollywood's biggest stars hit the red carpet, took to TikTok ahead of her arrival at the award show to share some behind the scenes footage, before heading out for the ultra-glam evening that included a gift bag worth $125k.

In Kate's viral video, she can be seen in getting ready mode ahead of the star-studded event, with rollers in her hair and refreshing eye masks in place.

Sharing details of the pre-Oscars meal she filled up on before donning her dazzling silver gown, she said to the camera, "What do you eat before getting in a dress? Eggs. No salt."

Kate can be seen giggling before spooning a forkful of steaming scrambled eggs into her mouth, with the video cutting to a clip of her enjoying a rasher of crispy bacon.

Kate confessed, "I never eat bacon, but today I do," before addressing the rasher to say, "Sorry!"

The TikTok, which has been viewed over one million times already, then cuts to Kate being pampered in the hair and make-up chair, with her high protein pre-red carpet snack still firmly in hand, with the star going on to caption the video simply with a bacon emoji and, "I’m sorry #oscars #preoscarsroutine."

Fans in the comment section were quick to question Kate's salt-free egg choice with a side of high-sodium bacon, with one amused follower penning, "''No salt' proceeds to eat bacon."

"Cracked me up," another agreed, with a third wrote, "Because the salt comes from the bacon....it called balance people! Love her!"

One more shared their love for Kate showing a glimpse of her lowkey pre-party routine, writing, "I find it awesome how real she is, and isn’t afraid to show it!"

Kate looked ravishing in a shimmering silver mermaid gown by Rodarte, with the sequinned piece trailing along the floor, featuring loose, cascading sleeves and sparkling strap detailing.

She later swapped silver for hot pink as she arrived at the Vanity Fair after party, wearing a figure-hugging low-cut gown with statement frilled sleeves.

While it was Hugh Grant's 'painful' interview with Ashley Graham that had Oscars viewers cringing, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also endured a slightly awkward interview moment.

Despite having never won one of those coveted gold trophies herself, an ABC reporter told her, "Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar."

“Kate, you know what it’s like to win an #Oscar”Kate: “Um….I’ve never won an Oscar.”#Oscars #KateHudson pic.twitter.com/kma46RV9T3March 12, 2023 See more

Smirking at the comment, Kate responded, "Um...I've never won an Oscar...But I've been nominated.

"I'm sure it's amazing," she grinned.

Despite having no Oscar wins to her name, Kate was nominated for Best Supporting Actress back in 2001 for her role of Penny Lane in Almost Famous - and while Glass Onion was nominated this year for Best Adapted Screenplay, she wasn't given a nomination for her performance in the movie.