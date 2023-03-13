'Rude' Hugh Grant slammed for 'painful' Oscars red carpet interview with Ashley Graham as viewers brand it 'most uncomfortable thing ever'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hugh Grant has come under fire for coming across as difficult during what fans have described as a 'painful' red carpet interview with Ashley Graham at the 2023 Oscars.

Model Ashley hosted the champagne-coloured carpet - which wasn't red for the first time in over six decades - ahead of the 95th annual Academy Awards, where many stars wore blue ribbons for a very special reason.

But when Hugh Grant stopped for an interview, it was obvious he didn't want to be there and gave Ashley short, blunt responses to her questions.

Ashley began by asking him what his favorite thing about the Oscars was. After a long pause, actor Hugh replied, "Well... it's fascinating. The whole of humanity is here - it's vanity fair."

She then asked him what he was most excited to see at the ceremony, such as a particular film or star winning an award. He responded that he wasn't looking forward to anything in particular.

(Image credit: Getty)

The interview got even more painful when Ashley asked him what he was wearing, to which he bluntly replied, "Just my suit."

And when Ashley moved the subject onto his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, asking, "What does it feel like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film, I really loved it - I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?" Hugh replied, "Well I'm barely in it, I'm in it for about three seconds."

Remaining upbeat, Ashley responded, "Yeah but still, you showed up and you had fun right?" to which he replied, "Erm... almost." And after Ashley thanked him and told him it was nice to chat to him, Hugh was seen looking around and raising his eyebrows as he began to walk away.

Fans are clearly unhappy with how Hugh behaved on the red carpet towards Ashley, branding him 'rude.' One took to twitter to question, "Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?"

(Image credit: Getty)

Another added, "Hugh Grant was rude period. He should have just declined the interview if he was going to be like that." A third commented, "Name something more painful than the Ashley Graham/Hugh Grant interview."

Others praised Ashley for how she handled the interview. One said, "Ashley Graham NAILED this interview when Hugh Grant gave her literally nothing. If you don’t want to do press or interviews, then just go to the ceremony or stay home."

While another added, "Her grace was admirable. She didn’t give up on being civil in the face of his rudeness."

The Oscars 2023 was action-packed as always, with Hollywood's biggest A-listers looking super glamorous for the event and post-Oscars vanity fair party. But Lady Gaga ditched the glam for no makeup and ripped jeans later in the evening, when she performed a raw and emotional rendition of her oscar-nominated track, Hold My Hand.