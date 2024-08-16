Jennifer Aniston's sultry floral dress is now reduced - plus the 5 surprising wardrobe staples hidden in the Reformation sale
You'll no doubt recognise Reformation's floral midi dresses, but did you know they do amazing knitwear, denim and shoes too?
The Reformation sale is always highly anticipated and hugely popular, and it's just started. So what are you waiting for?
The brand is one of our favourite American clothing brands, and is known for making some of the best wedding guest dresses, worn by celebrity fans like Sienna Miller and Jennifer Aniston. And can you believe the 'Kourtney' dress that Jennifer wore earlier this summer is now 30% off? It's classy, elegant and a great alternative to the little black dress you always turn to.
Prices in the sale start from £40.60, and of course everything is selling fast, but as an expert shopper I'm here to save a whole lot of scrolling. These 6 picks - ranging from ballet flats to the winter coat you'll live in for the next few months - are the epitome of affordable luxury and should be added to your style rotation ASAP.
Reformation sale: our top picks
We've been thinking about this beautiful dress ever since Jennifer Aniston wore it back in June. The sweetheart neckline, the split in the skirt - it really is the dream dress. The deep red shade will suit all skin tones, and I'm astonished to see there are still plenty of sizes left. That won't last long I'm sure!
The brand is known for its dresses, but I actually love Reformation for denim, knitwear and coats. This Cary style is very like my favourite Zara Marine jeans and will look amazing paired with ankle boots as soon as autumn kicks in.
Ballet flats are everywhere at the moment, and it's worth taking the time to find a pair that's right for you. The rounded toe, soft leather and little strap on these are elite, and they'll look great incorporated into your white jeans outfits.
Every wardrobe needs a flattering jumpsuit, and the vertical stripes on this all-in-one will elongate your figure perfectly. The linen fabric is spot on for this time of year, but you could totally layer up with knitwear next season too.
Cable knit, cosy cashmere, neutral cream colour palette... you don't need me to tell you you're going to be wearing this chic cardigan for years to come. If you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs, this cardigan teamed with a white t-shirt and jeans will hit just the right note.
If you're not already starting to think about autumn/winter, now's the time to get ahead. This impossibly stylish grey coat will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe, and is ideal for smart outfits for work, but will pair just as well with jeans at the weekend too. An investment worth making - especially while it's 30% off!
How often are Reformation sales?
There tends to be two big Reformation sales per year - one at the end of summer around mid-August, and another around November time, so make the most of these rare deals while you can.
You can also find some amazing Reformation discounts at The Outnet or trying hiring a Reformation dress on HURR before you buy.
