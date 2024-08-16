Jennifer Aniston's sultry floral dress is now reduced - plus the 5 surprising wardrobe staples hidden in the Reformation sale

The Reformation sale is always highly anticipated and hugely popular, and it's just started. So what are you waiting for?

The brand is one of our favourite American clothing brands, and is known for making some of the best wedding guest dresses, worn by celebrity fans like Sienna Miller and Jennifer Aniston. And can you believe the 'Kourtney' dress that Jennifer wore earlier this summer is now 30% off? It's classy, elegant and a great alternative to the little black dress you always turn to.

Prices in the sale start from £40.60, and of course everything is selling fast, but as an expert shopper I'm here to save a whole lot of scrolling. These 6 picks - ranging from ballet flats to the winter coat you'll live in for the next few months - are the epitome of affordable luxury and should be added to your style rotation ASAP.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reformation sale: our top picks

How often are Reformation sales?

There tends to be two big Reformation sales per year - one at the end of summer around mid-August, and another around November time, so make the most of these rare deals while you can.

You can also find some amazing Reformation discounts at The Outnet or trying hiring a Reformation dress on HURR before you buy.