Jennifer Aniston's sultry floral dress is now reduced - plus the 5 surprising wardrobe staples hidden in the Reformation sale

You'll no doubt recognise Reformation's floral midi dresses, but did you know they do amazing knitwear, denim and shoes too?

Jennifer Aniston wearing red floral Reformation dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

The Reformation sale is always highly anticipated and hugely popular, and it's just started. So what are you waiting for?

The brand is one of our favourite American clothing brands, and is known for making some of the best wedding guest dresses, worn by celebrity fans like Sienna Miller and Jennifer Aniston. And can you believe the 'Kourtney' dress that Jennifer wore earlier this summer is now 30% off? It's classy, elegant and a great alternative to the little black dress you always turn to.

Prices in the sale start from £40.60, and of course everything is selling fast, but as an expert shopper I'm here to save a whole lot of scrolling. These 6 picks - ranging from ballet flats to the winter coat you'll live in for the next few months - are the epitome of affordable luxury and should be added to your style rotation ASAP.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a red floral Reformation dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reformation sale: our top picks

Reformation Kourtney Dress on a model

Reformation Kourtney Dress

We've been thinking about this beautiful dress ever since Jennifer Aniston wore it back in June. The sweetheart neckline, the split in the skirt - it really is the dream dress. The deep red shade will suit all skin tones, and I'm astonished to see there are still plenty of sizes left. That won't last long I'm sure!

High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Reformation Cary High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

The brand is known for its dresses, but I actually love Reformation for denim, knitwear and coats. This Cary style is very like my favourite Zara Marine jeans and will look amazing paired with ankle boots as soon as autumn kicks in.

Bowie Ballet Flat
Reformation Bowie Ballet Flat

Ballet flats are everywhere at the moment, and it's worth taking the time to find a pair that's right for you. The rounded toe, soft leather and little strap on these are elite, and they'll look great incorporated into your white jeans outfits.

Ciara Linen Jumpsuit

Reformation Ciara Linen Jumpsuit

Every wardrobe needs a flattering jumpsuit, and the vertical stripes on this all-in-one will elongate your figure perfectly. The linen fabric is spot on for this time of year, but you could totally layer up with knitwear next season too.

Giusta Oversized Cashmere Cardigan
Reformation Giusta Cashmere Cardigan

Cable knit, cosy cashmere, neutral cream colour palette... you don't need me to tell you you're going to be wearing this chic cardigan for years to come. If you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs, this cardigan teamed with a white t-shirt and jeans will hit just the right note.

Reformation Wayne Coat

Reformation Wayne Coat

If you're not already starting to think about autumn/winter, now's the time to get ahead. This impossibly stylish grey coat will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe, and is ideal for smart outfits for work, but will pair just as well with jeans at the weekend too. An investment worth making - especially while it's 30% off!

How often are Reformation sales?

There tends to be two big Reformation sales per year - one at the end of summer around mid-August, and another around November time, so make the most of these rare deals while you can.

You can also find some amazing Reformation discounts at The Outnet or trying hiring a Reformation dress on HURR before you buy.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

