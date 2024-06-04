Jennifer Aniston ditches her signature black dress for gorgeous florals - and we've found out where her dress is from
The 55 year old actress looked flawless as she attended an Emmy event in a crimson floral dress
Jennifer Aniston's recent appearance at an Apple TV event for her drama ''The Morning Show'' is certainly causing a stir. The star arrived at Paramount Studios in LA in a stunning crimson red dress which features a floral motif - a move away from her signature black dress.
With the warmer months ahead it's often tricky to know where to start with what to wear, especially to special occasions that may be on your agenda. But Jennifer Aniston is proving that florals are a timeless choice that somehow always remain current and stylish. Not only this, but they are also a brilliant option if you're after stylish dresses to hide a tummy, as patterns divert the eye, and are likely to help create a flattering silhouette.
The iconic actress, well-known for her role in Friends, is renowned for wearing a lbd's to appearances such as award shows, press tours and beyond. However, this time she has switched things up by wearing a crimson floral midi dress, and we can't get enough of this look.
She styled the fabulous dress with a ruby red necklace, burgundy heels from a Jason Wu X Dear Frances collection, and gold bangles and matching rings. And luckily for you, we've found the very dress she is wearing - it's from Reformation! The Kourtney Dress from Reformation is a popular piece which is actually a part of the brands permeant non-seasonal rotation, meaning you can purchase it all-year round! I'm certainly adding this to my summer capsule wardrobe.
The event promoted the series The Morning Show, an award winning Apple TV series which debuted in 2019, where Aniston plays a TV anchor alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon.
shop jennifer's look
RRP: £278 | Featuring a pale red floral motif and spaghetti straps this dress is a fabulous summer wardrobe staple. Pair with heels and a clutch bag for an outfit perfect for special occasions.
RRP: £45.99 | Although these aren't the exact heels that Jennifer was spotted in, these strappy heels are a great match and ideal for adding a pop of colour to your wardrobe essential.
A red dress is a bright and bold choice which is certainly in line with the summer fashion trends of 2024, and if you are still considering what colour suits me? then choosing a mood-boosting colour such as red is a brilliant option, that is certain to elevate your wardrobe staples. This colour is especially great for people with warmer skin tones, as it complements their natural undertones.
SHOP SIMILAR RED MIDI DRESSES
RRP: £179 | Offering a slightly asymmetrical cut and a relaxed slip silhouette, this dress is simply stunning. It is also made from a silk blend, adding to its luxurious feel. Style with a tailored blazer and heels.
RRP: £110 | This printed satin slip dress is made from fabulous viscose, a material which is breathable and ideal for the warmer months. Dress down with your best white trainers, or pair with some wedge heels for a formal look.
