Reese Witherspoon wears the cosiest navy cardigan paired with stylish bootcut jeans - a failsafe combination that we're rushing to recreate
Reese proves that basic staples are the key ingredient for the chicest looks
Reese Witherspoon's latest autumnal look proves that the simplest of combinations make the very best outfits.
With the weather turning, it's time to add those finishing touches to our autumn capsule wardrobes. Perhaps not a welcome thought for everyone, but for those of us who love warm, cosy dressing, this season is ideal. And Reese's latest look demonstrates that no autumn wardrobe is complete without one of the best wool jumpers or cardigans? Oh, and of course the perfect pair of denim jeans.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a video in a fabulous, seasonal outfit, including the chicest navy cardigan with gold tone buttons, the perfect cool weather staple. She layers her knitted cardigan over a white t-shirt and bootcut denim jeans and finishes off the look with tan-coloured heeled ankle boots. This look is giving us plenty of insight into that debated question of how to style bootcut jeans.
There's something about autumn dressing that demands that perfect balance between comfort and style, and few combinations deliver it quite like denim jeans, a soft cardigan, and heeled ankle boots. It's a combination that's not only classic but great for the unpredictable weather, and if you're heading out, you can simply slip on a trench coat and add a leather handbag.
Of course, finding the best jeans for your body type is the key to creating the best denim looks. Reese wears a bootcut silhouette that add the perfect amount of flare which is ideal for flattering and lengthening your figure. Pairing denim with navy or deep blues really works, and autumn neutrals don't have to be limited to brown or red tones.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on Reese's look, "A cosy cardigan - especially one that's both cable knit and navy - is an autumn wardrobe essential, and I love how Reese has styled hers with some bootcut jeans and tan boots. She's artfully done up just the top few buttons, and the V-neckline of the cardigan makes it feel fresh and not too heavy. At this time of year you want to be warm but still the weather can't quite make up its mind!."
Shop Reese Witherspoon's Outfit: Option 1
This cardigan is made from 100% wool so you just know the quality will be excellent. Style with your favourite denim jeans or create the best white jeans outfits with this fabulous wardrobe staple.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect pair of bootcut jeans, then these are for you. They are made with an ankle crop that's ideal for pairing with your favourite ankle boots heels, or even your best white trainers.
Shop Reese Witherspoon's Outfit: Option 2
An iconic design, the Sezane Gaspard Cardigan will see you through the autumn/winter months and beyond. This piece can be styled with almost anything, from denim to dresses, you can't go wrong with investing in this cardigan.
With a shaping effect, these bootcut jeans contour and smooth out your figure as well as looking super stylish. And watch out for any reductions on these jeans on Amazon Big Deal Day happening 7th & 8th October.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
