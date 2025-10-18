Colour drenching is a huge trend for autumn, and Reese Witherspoon’s merlot outfit is the way to do it

There is something about wearing the same colour from top to toe that always looks and feels special. Whether it's super bright shades or softer neutrals, the colour-drenched effect has a fresh and contemporary vibe that will always look elegant for both day and night plans.

It’s clear that Reese Witherspoon agrees, as the star was spotted out in New York whilst promoting the new series of The Morning Show, wearing a chic merlot red ensemble that really made an impact. Although Reese’s separates were all quite simple, when put together like this, they felt bold and ticked off one of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 with ease.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moody plum and deep burgundy shades like the ones Reese is wearing are absolutely perfect for the cooler weather months and will work well with most other traditionally autumnal colours.

Wear similar hues together like the star, or match up with caramels, burnt orange or dark brown tones for a different spin. The merlot colour will make a gorgeous base for prints like wild cat spots, as well as shiny gold jewels, too, so you will find endless ways to style your separates over the coming months, and long into next year as well.

