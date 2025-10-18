Colour drenching is a huge trend for autumn, and Reese Witherspoon’s merlot outfit is the way to do it
Her burgundy ensemble demonstrated this trend beautifully
There is something about wearing the same colour from top to toe that always looks and feels special. Whether it's super bright shades or softer neutrals, the colour-drenched effect has a fresh and contemporary vibe that will always look elegant for both day and night plans.
It’s clear that Reese Witherspoon agrees, as the star was spotted out in New York whilst promoting the new series of The Morning Show, wearing a chic merlot red ensemble that really made an impact. Although Reese’s separates were all quite simple, when put together like this, they felt bold and ticked off one of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 with ease.
The actress opted for a Tory Burch cardigan and wool trouser set, and layered it under a textured boucle Altuzarra jacket in a similar burgundy tone. You can find the very same wool-based buys below, as well as some other similar styles that will all emulate her beautiful burgundy outfit, so you can channel a little Witherspoon into your autumnal wardrobe for the foreseeable.
Shop Reese's style
Exact Match
The mini button details along the neckline of Reese's fine knit cardigan add interest and give it a high-fashion feel in the most effortless way. It's available in sizes XS to L, and it's made from 92% wool.
Exact Match
These relaxed wide-leg trousers by American clothing brand Tory Burch are given a smarter spin with a crisp pleat down the front of each leg. Wear with similar tones or add a fresh white shirt to keep things simple.
If you don't have a Hollywood budget but love Reese's Altuzarra jacket, you can get the look with this brilliant designer lookalike piece.
For a low-key take on the deep red colour, opt for a pair of the best wide-leg jeans. Buddy them up with an oversized sweatshirt and your most comfortable trainers for the perfect weekend outfit.
Wide leg trousers can be trickier on shorter frames, but this chic pair are also available in petite to help you find your perfect fit. As one of the best British clothing brands, you can rely on Reiss for high-quality pieces.
Moody plum and deep burgundy shades like the ones Reese is wearing are absolutely perfect for the cooler weather months and will work well with most other traditionally autumnal colours.
Wear similar hues together like the star, or match up with caramels, burnt orange or dark brown tones for a different spin. The merlot colour will make a gorgeous base for prints like wild cat spots, as well as shiny gold jewels, too, so you will find endless ways to style your separates over the coming months, and long into next year as well.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.