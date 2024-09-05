Rachel Weisz is all the autumn style inspiration we need - her black leather trousers are a very chic alternative to jeans
She teamed her black leather trousers with a printed shirt and slingback heels
When the weather is rotten like it is today, there's one thing I always reach for in my wardrobe - black leather trousers. They really are ridiculously practical and easy to style, and as Rachel Weisz reminded us back in June, they're incredibly chic, too.
She attended an event in New York dressed head to toe in Chanel, teaming her trousers with a printed shirt, a quilted white bag and slingback heels to complete the look. A good pair of leather trousers will immediately become an autumn capsule wardrobe staple, and certainly it took me a good few years to find the perfect pair. A tapered shape like Rachel's is universally flattering, and feels like an elevated alternative to black trousers or blue jeans.
Like the label's best designer bags, a pair of Chanel leather trousers will set you back thousands of pounds, but the good news is there are plenty of lookalikes on the virtual high street, whether you love buttery soft leather or prefer to go faux.
Shop leather trousers like Rachel's
M&S has just launched their new "Big Autumn Energy" collection, and we honestly cannot get enough. These trending trousers are available in petite, regular or long, and currently have all five star reviews. One happy customer called them "Just perfect fake leather trousers. Exactly what I was looking for."
Available in sizes XXS to 4XL, I'm impressed with the size range on these trousers. The elasticated waist gives them a more casual feel, lending themselves well to wearing with your best white trainers and chunky knits this autumn.
There are extremely limited sizes left in these trousers, but at this price, we couldn't resist showing you. Now just £29 in the Mint Velvet sale, Strictly host Tess Daly wore these on last year's show.
Leather trousers feel like the ultimate autumnal investment to me, and will help you navigate this back to school time of year. You really can have fun when it comes to textures too - whether you opt for a jersey t-shirt, denim shirt or a chunky knit.
They'll take you from office to evening to weekend with only a change of shoe, and there's absolutely no age limit on leather trousers. Forget any preconceptions you might have (Sandy from Grease or Ross from Friends might spring to mind!) - these are guaranteed to become one of the most-worn items in your wardrobe.
How to style leather trousers
M&S or Chanel? We won't tell anyone these aren't designer, and with that patent toe cap, they look much more expensive than £45! The block heel makes them a great option for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and they're also available in a nude colourway.
Rixo's iconic leopard print skirt has been my favourite item in my wardrobe for the last few months now, so I'm considering adding a blouse into the mix. You can easily wear your best bras underneath, and the v-neckline is very elegant.
