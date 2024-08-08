Queen Rania just wore the most comfortable looking jeans, crisp white shirt and heels - it’s casual chic at its very best

If there is one royal whose personal style is severely underrated, it has to be Queen Rania of Jordan. Her latest look just goes to show how sophisticated comfortable silhouettes can be, and it's the ideal transitional weather ensemble.

It may seem slightly premature to be thinking about an autumn capsule wardrobe, but given the British weather, it never hurts to be prepared for cooler climes. If you love the loose, flowy silhouette of skirts and dresses and fear going back to rigid denim in the coming months, have no fear - Queen Rania has just proven that jeans can be chic without being restrictive.

Paired with an understated white shirt and some standout Manolo Blahnik heels, this unusual, wide-leg cut looks surprisingly elevated - and the best part is that it's a foolproof sartorial recipe that is easy to recreate yourself.

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) A photo posted by on

Shop Queen Rania's look

Queen Rania is a big fan of wide leg trousers, frequently opting for the airy silhouette for royal engagements. The silhouette is ideal for emphasising hourglass figures and drawing focus to the waist without being tight-fitting elsewhere, so you can be sure of a comfortable fit that doesn't compromise on style.

The silver hardware and layered look is an edgier choice for the royal, but one that she pulls off beautifully thanks to masterful styling. Take note of shoes to wear with wide leg trousers to complete the look and avoid looking too swamped in looser cuts. The right pair of shoes, like Queen Rania's pointed heel, also goes far to give the traditionally casual fit a more formal feel.

Shop more comfortable denim

To avoid baggy denim looking too undone, dark indigo hues are the way forward. The contrast between Queen Rania's glowing white shirt and the deeper-hued denim gives her outfit a refined feel without the harshness of too much black. With a smarter finish than standard light blue jeans, a dark wash will take you anywhere.

Reiss Olivia Wide Leg Contrast Stitch Jeans £58 (was £150) at Reiss There's no going wrong with Reiss denim, especially when you can score a big discount. Making some of the best jeans on the market, any pair from the British clothing brand can be trusted to last. This simple, understated pair can be worn for almost any occasion, and it also comes in petite. M&S Denim Wide Leg Trousers £32.50 at M&S Cheat the look with these stretchy wide leg trousers that boast the comfort of loungewear with the finish of well-tailored jeans. With an elasticated waistband and simple pull-on design, you may struggle to go back to regular denim after wearing this pair for a day - but we think it's worth the risk. Karen Millen Denim Indigo Wide Leg Trousers £51.35 (was £79) at Karen Millen Still trying to track down the best jeans for your body type? This style will suit pretty much everyone thanks to the thick waistband and wide leg cut. Working to make your legs look longer and creating a belted effect without the added weight, this is a winning set of denim.