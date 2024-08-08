Queen Rania just wore the most comfortable looking jeans, crisp white shirt and heels - it’s casual chic at its very best
We’ve found some amazing affordable lookalikes to rival her denim
If there is one royal whose personal style is severely underrated, it has to be Queen Rania of Jordan. Her latest look just goes to show how sophisticated comfortable silhouettes can be, and it's the ideal transitional weather ensemble.
It may seem slightly premature to be thinking about an autumn capsule wardrobe, but given the British weather, it never hurts to be prepared for cooler climes. If you love the loose, flowy silhouette of skirts and dresses and fear going back to rigid denim in the coming months, have no fear - Queen Rania has just proven that jeans can be chic without being restrictive.
Paired with an understated white shirt and some standout Manolo Blahnik heels, this unusual, wide-leg cut looks surprisingly elevated - and the best part is that it's a foolproof sartorial recipe that is easy to recreate yourself.
A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania)
A photo posted by on
Shop Queen Rania's look
Queen Rania is a big fan of wide leg trousers, frequently opting for the airy silhouette for royal engagements. The silhouette is ideal for emphasising hourglass figures and drawing focus to the waist without being tight-fitting elsewhere, so you can be sure of a comfortable fit that doesn't compromise on style.
The silver hardware and layered look is an edgier choice for the royal, but one that she pulls off beautifully thanks to masterful styling. Take note of shoes to wear with wide leg trousers to complete the look and avoid looking too swamped in looser cuts. The right pair of shoes, like Queen Rania's pointed heel, also goes far to give the traditionally casual fit a more formal feel.
Queen Rania is wearing the Dior Puff Sleeve Blouse, but at £1,650 it isn't exactly an affordable purchase. This option by Hugo is much more affordable and a true year-round staple that will earn its keep in your capsule wardrobe.
If you're just as in love with Queen Rania's jeans as us, they're made in Italy by a brand called Closed, and they're available to shop here. But there are plenty of similar styles on the high street, and this option from Reiss has a similar loose cut and chic belt detailing as the original pair.
Although we love a pair of the best white trainers with jeans, something about a pointed heel just totally transforms denim. These patterned pumps have a similar look to the Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps in a very wearable colourway that will also add some texture to this minimalist outfit.
Shop more comfortable denim
To avoid baggy denim looking too undone, dark indigo hues are the way forward. The contrast between Queen Rania's glowing white shirt and the deeper-hued denim gives her outfit a refined feel without the harshness of too much black. With a smarter finish than standard light blue jeans, a dark wash will take you anywhere.
There's no going wrong with Reiss denim, especially when you can score a big discount. Making some of the best jeans on the market, any pair from the British clothing brand can be trusted to last. This simple, understated pair can be worn for almost any occasion, and it also comes in petite.
Cheat the look with these stretchy wide leg trousers that boast the comfort of loungewear with the finish of well-tailored jeans. With an elasticated waistband and simple pull-on design, you may struggle to go back to regular denim after wearing this pair for a day - but we think it's worth the risk.
Still trying to track down the best jeans for your body type? This style will suit pretty much everyone thanks to the thick waistband and wide leg cut. Working to make your legs look longer and creating a belted effect without the added weight, this is a winning set of denim.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Four sporting legends wow in four incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling
The TV presenter gives a masterclass in wearing all black
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Four sporting legends wow in four incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling
The TV presenter gives a masterclass in wearing all black
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything
We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This high street lookalike for the covetable Tiffany Bone cuff will keep even the savviest fashionista guessing
The real deal by Elsa Peretti is iconic, but costs up to £35k - Karen Millen's curved bangle will set you back just £39
By Caroline Parr Published