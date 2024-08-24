We’re obsessed with Queen Mary’s pink Hermes sandals- and we’ve found a lookalike on sale for under £50

Ever since Queen Mary stepped out in her stunning pink Hermes sandals we've been on the lookout for a more affordable pair that can give us the same look for less - we’ve just found the perfect pair and they're on sale for less than £50!

The outfits Queen Mary wore throughout this year's Olympic games in Paris were absolutely stunning. During the event, she not only gave us a masterclass in how to wear 2024's trendiest trousers as she stepped out in a pair of impossibly chic linen trousers, but she also debuted the perfect wardrobe staple to help us all transition into the autumn months with her effortlessly cool polka dot midi skirt.

But while the heat sticks around, and while those summer and early-autumn weddings still demand that we search out the perfect wedding guest shoes, it's the pink Hermes Oran sandals Queen Mary wore that we're dreaming about.

Attending the Tennis Men's Semifinal match at the Olympics with her husband, Queen Mary wore the stunning designer sandals with a laid-back look, pairing them with some white linen trousers, a smart blue shirt and a statement belt.

But, as stunning as they are, the Hermes sandals will set you back more than £600 and that doesn't really place them in an affordable realm for many. That's why we were so excited when we stumbled across the Dune London 'Loupe Sandal' that looks exactly like the Oran Sandals and comes in a lovely pale pink shade that's so similar to Mary's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Hermes Sandals Lookalikes

Hermes Oran Sandal £610 at Hermes Made from leather, these sandals are designed to last a lifetime. We love their simple, classic and timeless design, with the modern pink colour adding a subtle pop of colour and tonnes of fun into any outfit you wear throughout summer. The iconic 'H' cut-out makes for a chic look that's as perfect for casual looks as it is as for finishing off a wedding guest outfit. Dune London Loupe Sandal Was £95, Now £48 at Dune London The resemblance is uncanny, isn't it? Made of leather with the same low, block heel and sleek, timeless silhouette that frames the foot beautifully, these Dune London sandals rival the Hermes pair in both price and design. They've even nearly replicated the H cut-out feature too, with just a subtle difference in the style that makes it a bit thicker and more practical to wear too.

The Dune London sandals' beauty lies in their versatility, with the nude-pink shade making them an incredibly versatile addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe.

While we love the bright pink of the Hermes sandals, the tone isn't the most wearable for day-to-day, though we can see them being a brilliant piece to liven up a neutral outfit or, like Queen Mary used them for, to add a colour into your look that plays into the event your attending; she used the pink shoes with her blue shirt to pay homage to the blue-and-pink theme of the Olympic lanyards - genius!

If you are a fan of the more statement-making pink of Mary's sandals, the Dune London sandals don't only come in this versatile and subtle pink shade, they're also available in silver, orange, green, white, black, tan - and even a denim!

Whatever colour you go for, or whether you go for the Hermes pair, we love the sleek design of both sandals, with their simple wide-strap making them the perfect summer shoe to pair with jeans or trousers as well as with floating dresses and beachwear.