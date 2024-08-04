Queen Mary’s polka dot midi skirt is the perfect piece to transition your wardrobe into autumn

Queen Mary stepped out in a stunning polka dot midi skirt earlier this week, with her clever styling proving just how versatile the midi style is in any and all weather and for any and all occasions.

Stepping away from the red-dominated outfits we've been seeing her in throughout the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris so far, our favourite being her ravishing red jumpsuit, Queen Mary has stunned in a floating polka dot midi skirt and a pair of vintage sandals.

The now discontinued midi skirt from designer label Ganni features hundreds of tiny white polka dots on a deep, navy fabric, with the royal pulling the lighter shade through her outfit with the addition of a simple, relaxed white button up shirt.

Battling the heat Paris is currently experiencing - heat that's forced fellow royal Princess Anne to debut a more casual style than we're used to from her in her TeamGB bucket hat - Queen Mary kept the simple white shirt's top few buttons undone for a casual feel and rolled up her sleeves, showing off a number of dainty gold bracelets and bangles lining her arms.

For shoes, the royal opted for a pair of vintage Prada gladiator sandals, with the strappy design keeping her cool as she strolled through the Olympic village. The shoes can be found, if you're lucky, selling on eBay or sites like Poshmark but, as they're vintage, the quality is not always great and searching out the perfect size can be a challenge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Look

Nobody's Child Navy Spot Print Sadie Midi Skirt Was £45, Now £25 at Nobody's Child With a similar flowing silhouette and vintage-inspired navy polka dot print, this Nobody's Child midi skirt is the perfect lookalike for Queen Mary's Ganni piece. With a sweet line of covered buttons running down the skirt's front, a fluted fit, and a stylish centre slit, it's the perfect elevated casual-wear piece for any occasion. Boden Phoebe Cotton Shirt Was £65, Now £32.50 at Boden It's all in the details when it comes to the brilliance of this white shirt. Look closer and you'll notice the sweet and subtle ruffled neckline and hems that add a touch of effortless elegance to the plain design. Plus it's made from 100% cotton, making it the perfect piece to battle the heat. Mango Leather Straps Sandals £59.99 at Mango Made from 100% bovine leather, these strappy sandals are the perfect lookalike for Queen Mary's vintage pair. With a comfortable flat sole, supportive series of straps, and dots of decorative beads up and down the design, they're a great versatile style that will add interest to any look without overpowering other statement-making pieces.

The royal carried her trusty Chloe Marcie Pochette cross body bag as she has done for the entirety of her Parisian trip, and accessorised with her go-to gold necklaces that pay tribute to her husband King Fredrik with their gold 'F' initial charm, and to herself with an 'M' letter charm too.

Leaning into the darker hues of her skirt, Queen Mary opted for a warm brown eyeshadow look, with the shadow blended out to create a smokey effect that added drama and depth to her bronzed skin.

We also love the pink-toned blusher she's opted to bring right onto the apples of her cheeks in a look that mimics JLo's sunset blush hack that we're all loving this summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love the summery look, we can see Mary's midi skirt being styled in numerous different ways as the summer comes to an end and the weather starts demanding us to wrap up in more layers.

Whether you opt for a pair of classic white trainers and a cosy jumper to pair with the skirt, or you choose a pair of heeled boots and an autumn-ready jacket, the long skirt is the perfect versatile piece for any season.