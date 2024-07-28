Queen Mary gives a masterclass in how to wear 2024's trendiest trousers

Queen Mary just stepped out in 2024's most popular trousers trend, teaching us all how to style the viral piece and looking impossibly chic while doing so.

It's always fun to incorporate the season's trending pieces into your wardrobe, mixing things up from your everyday, though some styles can be a little more daunting than others to step out in.

That's why we love finding style inspiration from celebrities and a-listers - it's so helpful when it comes to styling tips and tricks to get the most out of the pieces we've brought.

So we were delighted to see Queen Mary of Denmark in 2024's trendiest trouser style; suit trousers! The royal looked super elegant in a pair of white wide-leg suit trousers for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris this week, with the style cinching her in at the waist and creating an effortlessly flattering silhouette with their light fabric and pleated detailing.

While some celebrities have chosen to dress down the trending trousers style, like Jennifer Aniston did with her beige suit trousers and nude heels look, Mary leaned into the formal style by adding a stunning scarlet red blouse to her outfit.

The shirt's wrap-around design and puffed sleeves were stunning, with the bold red tone complimenting her bronzed skin beautifully. She carried the red through to her accessories too, with her sporting a pair of timeless red Valentino Garavani patent-leather slingback pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Look

Karen Millen Soft Tailored Belted Wide Leg Trousers Was £129, Now £65 Recreating Queen Mary's look is easy with these tailored, wide-leg trousers from Karen Millen. Featuring the same flattering, relaxed fit and a comfortable high waistline, as well as similar belt loop and pocket details, they're the perfect piece to style both formal and laid-back looks with. Hobbs Verity Button Placket Shirt Was £95, Now £65 at John Lewis With a neat collared neck and sleek covered buttons, this shirt will elevate any outfit with ease. Whether you style it with jeans and a pair of casual white trainers, or lean into Queen Mary's formalwear look, it's sure to become an everyday wardrobe essential. EXACT MATCH Valentino Garavani V Logo Moon Patent-leather Slingback Courts £850 at Selfridges Made from 100% leather in Italy, the Valentino Garavani patent-leather slingback court pumps are a timeless classic that will last a lifetime. In this striking red colour, they're brilliantly bold while still being easy-to-wear with their closed pointed toe, patent finish, and slingback design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary also carried her, now sadly discontinued, Chloé Marcie Leather Cross Body Bag, which she was sporting the day before too when she stepped out in a white midi dress and red blazer to see the Olympic Torch go by.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We love the addition of tanned-brown accessories into her look, with the warm-toned leather complimenting the brighter red tones in her outfit and adding a soft, additional texture for interest.

Red has been a staple of Mary's wardrobe while she's been in Paris watching the Olympics, with the colour paying tribute to Denmark's flag and subtly supporting her country's athletes who are participating in the sporting event.

During her first appearance at the games, she looked ravishing in a flowing red jumpsuit and timeless blazer that doubled as the perfect day and night look, and we can't wait to see what outfits she pulls together for the remainder of the games.