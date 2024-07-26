Queen Mary looks ravishing in flowing red jumpsuit and timeless blazer and it doubles as the perfect day and night look
Queen Mary's flowing red jumpsuit is a stand-out look for summer that we can't get enough of and it's the perfect special occasion outfit
Queen Mary looked ravishing in a flowing red jumpsuit during a visit to France and it doubled as a fabulous day and evening look.
We can’t get enough of neutral linen pieces and light wash denim this time of year but when it comes to special events or evenings out, we often find ourselves wanting something brighter and more fun. Many of the best jumpsuits and dresses around right now are in vibrant tones and the European royals are proving beyond a doubt that red is a spectacular hue that we all need to wear more of. A week after Princess Charlene of Monaco wowed in a red jumpsuit, Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a ravishing red jumpsuit in France.
She and King Frederik travelled to Paris where they launched the opening of the Danish Pavilion on the Champs-Elysées and later attended a gala dinner at the Louvre. Queen Mary’s outfit had to double as a daytime and evening look and her MaxMara Cady jumpsuit ticked all the style boxes.
Shop Queen Mary's Red Jumpsuit
Exact Match
If you want to splash out and invest in Queen Mary's flowing red jumpsuit then it's a piece that's sure to make a real statement for many years to come. The wrap-over detailing is stunning and we are so entranced by this vivid red shade.
This a great alternative to Queen Mary's jumpsuit if you want a similarly bold go-to outfit for summer occasions. It comes in a petite design too and has a wide leg silhouette, handy pockets and an open back cut-out with an elasticated section.
Shop Accessories To Wear With Red Jumpsuits
Neutral and easy to wear, this linen blazer is a useful addition to any wardrobe, no matter how you envision wearing it. We think it would look lovely over a red jumpsuit and it has a classic lapel collar, single-breasted cut and two side pockets with flaps.
If you love Queen Mary's top handle bag she wore during the day then this is a great alternative to get a similar look. It's crafted from faux leather and comes in black as well as this 'latte' colourway. The top handle strap is classic and it also comes with a removable and adjustable longer strap.
Priced at £975, this luxurious jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette with a crew neckline and a gorgeous wrap-over panel across the front. There is draped detailing on the left shoulder of Queen Mary’s jumpsuit that mirrors this and the matching buckled belt gives it more structure and accentuates its silhouette. We’re particularly entranced by the fact that this gorgeous outfit has practical side pockets and the fiery red colour is show-stopping.
It’s the perfect classic red and although it seems incredibly bold and tricky to wear, if you style it with neutral accessories and shoes from your summer capsule wardrobe, then this will help to mellow it. This is also a great tip if you have been inspired to dip your toe into wearing a bright red dress or jumpsuit but want to make it more daytime-appropriate.
The Queen of Denmark opted to drape a soft beige linen blazer over her shoulders at points during the opening of the Danish Pavilion. This might well have been due to the changeable weather, but it also showcased how a piece like this can make a bright outfit more casual.
The blazer didn’t appear to be lined and it wasn’t overly structured, which all helped to give it a relaxed feel. The material looked lightweight and breathable for the summer and with a pair of her best white trainers, Queen Mary could easily have gone to a more low-key event looking equally fabulous. For these more high-profile appearances, though, she wore heels by Ferragamo with a beautiful slingback detail.
They were crafted from brown leather which matched her daytime handbag choice of an Anya Hindmarch Top Handle bag. For the gala dinner which took place the night before the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, we could just spot a bronze clutch bag in her hand outside the Louvre. Both highlight how well tan and browns go with red and how versatile Queen Mary’s flowing red jumpsuit really is.
The colour of her jumpsuit also reflects how red is one of the principal colours of the Danish flag and we can't wait to see what else Her Majesty wears during her time in France.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
