Queen Mary looks ravishing in flowing red jumpsuit and timeless blazer and it doubles as the perfect day and night look

Composite of two pictures of Queen Mary of Denmark wearing a red jumpsuit during a visit to Paris in July 2024
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Mary looked ravishing in a flowing red jumpsuit during a visit to France and it doubled as a fabulous day and evening look.

We can’t get enough of neutral linen pieces and light wash denim this time of year but when it comes to special events or evenings out, we often find ourselves wanting something brighter and more fun. Many of the best jumpsuits and dresses around right now are in vibrant tones and the European royals are proving beyond a doubt that red is a spectacular hue that we all need to wear more of. A week after Princess Charlene of Monaco wowed in a red jumpsuit, Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a ravishing red jumpsuit in France. 

She and King Frederik travelled to Paris where they launched the opening of the Danish Pavilion on the Champs-Elysées and later attended a gala dinner at the Louvre. Queen Mary’s outfit had to double as a daytime and evening look and her MaxMara Cady jumpsuit ticked all the style boxes.

Queen Mary of Denmark launches the opening of the Danish pavilion at the Maison du Danemark on the Champs-Elysées

(Image credit: Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Red Jumpsuit

Max Mara Cady Red JumpsuitExact Match
Max Mara Cady Red Jumpsuit

If you want to splash out and invest in Queen Mary's flowing red jumpsuit then it's a piece that's sure to make a real statement for many years to come. The wrap-over detailing is stunning and we are so entranced by this vivid red shade.

Phase Eight Marta Jumpsuit
Phase Eight Marta Red Jumpsuit

This a great alternative to Queen Mary's jumpsuit if you want a similarly bold go-to outfit for summer occasions. It comes in a petite design too and has a wide leg silhouette, handy pockets and an open back cut-out with an elasticated section.

Monsoon Riri Ruffle Jumpsuit
Monsoon Riri Ruffle Jumpsuit

This affordable red jumpsuit has fun ruffled sleeves and wide leg, ankle grazer trousers that are stylish as well as comfortable. It has a v-neckline, and a tie waist belt and would look beautiful with neutral accessories - or even matching red ones!

Shop Accessories To Wear With Red Jumpsuits

Mango Linen Suit Blazer
Mango Linen Suit Blazer

Neutral and easy to wear, this linen blazer is a useful addition to any wardrobe, no matter how you envision wearing it. We think it would look lovely over a red jumpsuit and it has a classic lapel collar, single-breasted cut and two side pockets with flaps. 

M&S Top Handle Bag
M&S Top Handle Bag

If you love Queen Mary's top handle bag she wore during the day then this is a great alternative to get a similar look. It's crafted from faux leather and comes in black as well as this 'latte' colourway. The top handle strap is classic and it also comes with a removable and adjustable longer strap.

Dune Suede Kitten Heels
Dune Suede Kitten Heels

Slingbacks are the shoe of the summer for so many people and these ones are in a wearable brown shade. The suede is soft and the pointed toe is very elegant, making these a lovely choice for any summer events.

Priced at £975, this luxurious jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette with a crew neckline and a gorgeous wrap-over panel across the front. There is draped detailing on the left shoulder of Queen Mary’s jumpsuit that mirrors this and the matching buckled belt gives it more structure and accentuates its silhouette. We’re particularly entranced by the fact that this gorgeous outfit has practical side pockets and the fiery red colour is show-stopping. 

It’s the perfect classic red and although it seems incredibly bold and tricky to wear, if you style it with neutral accessories and shoes from your summer capsule wardrobe, then this will help to mellow it. This is also a great tip if you have been inspired to dip your toe into wearing a bright red dress or jumpsuit but want to make it more daytime-appropriate.

Queen Mary of Denmark arrives for the opening of the Danish pavilion on the Champs-Elysées in Paris

(Image credit: Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen of Denmark opted to drape a soft beige linen blazer over her shoulders at points during the opening of the Danish Pavilion. This might well have been due to the changeable weather, but it also showcased how a piece like this can make a bright outfit more casual.

The blazer didn’t appear to be lined and it wasn’t overly structured, which all helped to give it a relaxed feel. The material looked lightweight and breathable for the summer and with a pair of her best white trainers, Queen Mary could easily have gone to a more low-key event looking equally fabulous. For these more high-profile appearances, though, she wore heels by Ferragamo with a beautiful slingback detail.

King of Demark Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark attends the IOC & Elysee Dinner at the Louvre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony

(Image credit: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

They were crafted from brown leather which matched her daytime handbag choice of an Anya Hindmarch Top Handle bag. For the gala dinner which took place the night before the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, we could just spot a bronze clutch bag in her hand outside the Louvre. Both highlight how well tan and browns go with red and how versatile Queen Mary’s flowing red jumpsuit really is. 

The colour of her jumpsuit also reflects how red is one of the principal colours of the Danish flag and we can't wait to see what else Her Majesty wears during her time in France.

Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

