Queen Mary nails business casual in white midi dress and red blazer combo

Queen Mary touched down for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, sporting her country's colours in a gorgeous white midi dress and red blazer.

Since arriving in Paris for this year's Olympic Games, Queen Mary has been quietly supporting her country's Olympic teams through fashion, incorporating the bright, bold red of Denmark's flag into her outfits.

She looked ravishing in a flowing red jumpsuit as she opened the Danish Pavilion earlier this week, and her second look for the sporting celebration has not disappointed.

Stepping out to see the iconic Olympic torch go by, she looked summer-ready in a classic white midi dress with a floating skirt that cut off just above her ankles. The white midi dress has long been a summer classic, easily styled with a pair of casual white trainers or, like Queen Mary opted for, some low-heeled, strappy sandals.

Leaning into the more dressed-up look, Mary paired the dress with a striking wine-red linen blazer to give a more formal, though still summer-ready, feel the basic piece, repping her country's colours with pride.

We love the addition of tanned-brown accessories, with the leather of her, sadly discontinued, Chloé Marcie Leather Cross Body Bag and her low-heeled sandals bringing in texture and a subtle, neutral pop of colour into the outfit.

Complimenting the gold hardware of her handbag, Queen Mary's simple gold accessories of a single, dainty chain necklace and slightly chunkier gold bracelet caught the light and finished off her outfit with their subtle sparkle.

Her hair was styled in a style reminiscent of fellow-royal Kate-Middleton, with the Danish Queen sporting a gorgeous blow-out style wave that's easier to recreate than you might first think with the help of a blow dryer brush.

The soft hairstyle worked perfectly with the minimal make-up look Queen Mary has come to be known for and always looks incredible wearing. Her bronzed skin was glowing, with her defined eyebrows and simple, bronzed eyeshadow look highlighting her features - and, of course, like everyone is doing this summer, she was rocking a low maintenance berry-pink lipstick.