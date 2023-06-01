Princess Diana's lookalike niece Lady Amelia Spencer proves head-to-toe leopard print can be done as she rocks skintight bodysuit

Princess Diana's lookalike niece Lady Amelia Spencer proved that head-to-toe leopard print can be a seriously killer look as she stepped out in a figure-hugging catsuit for a prestigious London event.

The socialite, whose father is Princess Diana's brother the Earl of Spencer, stepped out at the Roberto Cavalli launch of 'Wild Leda' at Brasserie of Light in London's Selfridges, alongside her twin sister Eliza.

The influencer, model and fashion icon, whose wedding dress gave a special nod to Diana when she tied the knot this year, nailed wild animal chic, looking fierce in the statement leopard print piece featuring crossover straps and a sweetheart neckline with a keyhole cutout detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia took the outfit to new levels of bold, adoring the unitard with a draping overcoat in a leopard and Renaissance painting-style print and adding a pair of cream and white stiletto heels.

The 30-year-old newlywed was joined by twin Eliza for high-profile night out, with her sister looking equally as iconic in a billowing skirt in a coordinating intricate print, pairing the piece with a ruffled cream blouse with a high neck detail along with a pair of sky blue satin heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The twins, who emulated their late aunt's style in matching blue tailored looks this spring, both wore their lived-in but perfectly toned blonde hair in sleek, slicked-back buns, each adding a touch of glitz with a pair of gold earrings.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia previously opened up about the time they spent with their aunt when they were growing up, sharing details of their fond memories of Princess Diana during their first joint interview in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Tatler, Amelia and Eliza, who spent much of their childhood in South Africa's Cape Town, spoke about the early years of their lives that were spent at the Spencer family home of Althorp House, where they enjoyed quality time with Princess Diana.

Describing her aunt as "incredibly warm, maternal and loving", Eliza recalled, "She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children’s hearts."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Touching on Diana's tragic death in 1997, Eliza continued, "As a child, I realised the enormity of the loss for my father and family.

"It was only later that I came to understand the significance of the loss of her as a figure in the world.

"We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."