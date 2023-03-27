Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress has 'special connection' to her late aunt Princess Diana - but fans are all asking the same thing

Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress is just as divine, as one might expect from such a stylish individual, and the atelier of choice would have truly delighted her late aunt Princess Diana. However, royal watchers are all wondering why she's broken with Spencer tradition.

Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress is by Atelier Versace, which is a lovely nod to Princess Diana, who was close friends with the Versace family.

Her wedding took place in South Africa with neither her royal cousins nor her father present.

It goes without saying that Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress was as much of a showstopper as one might expect from one of the Spencer ladies - who always come dressed to impress.

After Princess Diana's niece teased of her wedding plans, it's been revealed that she's now wed. "It was genuinely the best day of our lives. It was better than I ever imagined," she told HELLO! (opens in new tab) of her nuptials to long-term love Greg Mallet.

Before the big day even happened, images of pre-wedding celebrations - shared on her twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer's Instagram account - showed that everyone was in high spirits ahead of the event.

Prince William's cousin Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, walked his sister down the aisle as her father Charles, Earl Spencer was unable to attend the event. This is the second of his daughters' weddings that he didn't attend, having missed Lady Kitty Spencer's nuptials - which has left some fans scratching their heads.

The big day took place on March 21 at Quoin Rock Manor House on a mountaintop in the stunning winelands of the Western Cape of South Africa. The event was attended by close friends and family of the happy pair, but family members Prince William and Kate Middleton put duty first and missed the big day.

Even with the stunning scenery, guests were no doubt captivated by the loved-up couple, and Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress which was a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress.

According to HELLO! the gown took over two and a half months to create and is made from custom rebrodé lace. Fit for the day in question, it comes with a train that's two and a half meters long, is laden with Swarovski crystals, and features structured shoulders with a hand-embroidered neckline.

The intricate flower patterns that run throughout the gown give us Grace Kelly vibes and also reminds us of Kate Middleton's wedding dress.

Discussing the gown, Lady Amelia said, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world, it's honestly the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen."

She also praised the design team at Versace and how happy she was to work with them, dubbing every single member of the design house's team 'angels.'

If the train wasn't enough glam, she also had a five-meter-long silk veil and though that was a remarkable feat in itself - some fans wondered why she didn't wear the Spencer tiara.

One fan, commenting on an Instagram post shared by HELLO! said, "Despite my disappointment of not seeing all the Spencers together (including William or Harry), and the Spencer tiara, I wish the newlyweds all the best in their new life together."

Another added, "She and sister Kitty both didn't wear the Spencer Tiara."

The tiara was most recently worn by her cousin Celia McCorquodale - niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles - at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. Traditionally, it is worn by women in the Spencer line, including the late Princess, on their wedding day.

Although Lady Amelia, and indeed her sister Lady Kitty, broke with tradition by not sporting the tiara - she did pay tribute to her aunt's memory.

"I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day," she said. "I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there's a very special connection that we have."