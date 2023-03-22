Princess Diana's niece teases details of the royal wedding you didn't even know was happening

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer has married longtime partner Greg Mallett in a secret ceremony in South Africa.

Lady Amelia Spencer has delighted royal fans after sharing she and longtime partner Greg Mallett tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The exact date of the wedding was never confirmed, though Greg accidentally let the private information slip in a Tweet - awkward.

While royal fans gear up to celebrate King Charles III's historic coronation this May, the realization that they will have to wait quite some time for another lavish royal event, such as a wedding, has hit.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William's, are all still incredibly young, meaning their royal weddings, if they have them, will not happen for decades. But there is an upcoming, sort of, royal wedding about to happen that you likely didn't know about.

Princess Diana’s niece (who recently wore a cool cricket sweater), shared on Instagram that it was "not long now" until she is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Greg Mallett, and the pair have wed in a private ceremony in South Africa.

The couple is believed to have tied-the-knot at the exclusive venue La Cotte Farm.

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia told HELLO! in an exclusive interview (opens in new tab), adding, "growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now."

The couple announced their engagement in July 2020 after 11 years of dating. The proposal sounds like something out of a fairytale.

After proposing at the Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, Greg told Hello, (opens in new tab) “I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size. In each box was a photograph of a ‘first time.’ The final box contained a note instead of a picture that said, ‘But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed’," he said. "As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring.”

Following the romantic proposal, Amelia shared a picture of her new diamond ring on Instagram alongside the caption, “Best day of my life. I can’t wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett. I couldn’t love you more."

Ever the fan of social media, Amelia's father, Earl Charles Spencer took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement and share some insight on Greg's gentlemanly approach to his proposal. He wrote, “So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg. It’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet.”

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

But for all his immaculate planning, Greg might have himself slipped up and accidentally revealed the otherwise private details of his wedding day, information the couple were likely keeping to themselves to avoid press intrusion on the special day.

To give him credit, he didn't announce the exact date of the nuptials, instead sharing his wedding month - a month that has now been seemingly confirmed by Amelia's post admitting the wait is 'not long now'.

Back in November 2022, Greg shared a picture to Instagram alongside the caption, “I did a thing for you. 4 months until I marry the love of my life!” Four months from November, when he shared the post, is, of course, this month, March.

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Amelia and Greg met while they were both students attending the University of Cape Town and their spectacular mountain-top ceremony took place just outside of the town.

While Amelia's dad Charles reportedly would've liked her wedding ceremony to take place at the family's ancestral home Althorp House (opens in new tab) in Northamptonshire, England, Amelia, her twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, and younger brother Samuel all grew up in South Africa, making the spot the perfect place for the couple's wedding.

Speaking to Tatler prior to her marriage, Amelia explained, “[Althorp House is] our family home, it’s beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it there, too.”