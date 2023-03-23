Prince William and Kate Middleton put duty first as they miss Lady Amelia Spencer’s wedding for important reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton put duty first as they appear to have been absent from Lady Amelia Spencer’s wedding for important reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t reported as being at the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Amelia Spencer.

Although the exact date of the wedding isn’t known, the day it was confirmed both Prince William and Kate Middleton had royal duties.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day back in 2011 was attended by over a thousand guests, including the late Princess Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer. The Prince of Wales is understood to have maintained a close bond with his maternal relatives and his cousin Lady Amelia has now tied the knot herself. On March 21, Hello! (opens in new tab) reported that Lady Amelia Spencer married her partner of 14 years, Greg Mallett, in a fairytale ceremony in South Africa.

Amongst the guests who it’s claimed attended their special day were the bride’s brother Sam and her sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty. However, two notable relatives not mentioned as being in Cape Town for her nuptials were the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Admittedly, it’s not known exactly when Lady Amelia married though if it was the same day as the report then both the future King and Queen Consort were carrying out royal duties. On March 21, Kate Middleton’s bright white blazer wowed us at the inaugural meeting of a new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. This has been described as the “next chapter” of the Shaping Us project which aims to highlight the importance of the first five years of life in shaping our futures.

Meanwhile, as per The Mirror (opens in new tab), the Court Circular reportedly stated that Prince William held a meeting in his capacity as President of the Earthshot Prize. He was also likely preparing for another major trip as the Prince of Wales touched down in Poland on March 22. Although logistically it’s possible that he could’ve attended his cousin’s wedding in South Africa and then flown there, this would have been a long journey ahead of this important visit which was requested by the UK government.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts have also shared a sweet post as the future King met both British and Polish troops. Expressing his extreme gratitude, the caption stated he had only made the trip over that day, perhaps again suggesting that he’d flown from the UK and not South Africa.

“This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine,” he declared. “My message to them on behalf of all of us, thank you!”

During his time in Poland, Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, also visited an accommodation shelter that has been doing vital work helping to provide shelter for refugees.

Praising the “generosity of the Polish people”, the future King spoke of how the volunteers and “welcoming community” were doing so much to help the 300 Ukrainian women and children staying there.

Prince William’s visit will be two days long and as per the BBC (opens in new tab), he will also be meeting with President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. This important monument is dedicated to unknown Polish soldiers who have lost their lives in conflicts.