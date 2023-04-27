Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces sport matching tailored royal blue looks that emulate their late aunt's style

Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer step out looking glamorous only weeks after Amelia's honeymoon

Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer are seen during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy.
(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are highly regarded as style icons in their own right. While the fashion mavens and models are certainly carving out their own sartorial path - there's no denying the similarity between their chic tailored looks and the late Princess' style.

Not since Princess Diana's lookalike niece Eliza Spencer channeled her aunt's off-duty style in a crochet sweater and retro jeans have we seen such a similarity between their wardrobes.

The stylish pair were photographed sporting Michael Kors (opens in new tab) looks that weren't exactly the same but totally went together. 

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer out and about wearing MICHAEL Michael Kors on April 25, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Lady Eliza wore a cropped navy blue blazer, with gold buttons, which she wore with a classic denim and white top look. Her flared jeans are an ideal look to bring into spring and this particular fit is certainly considered to be among the best jeans for women.

Her hair was tied back into a smart chignon, with classic large stud earrings and she went for gold with her golden heels. Lady Eliza carried a large cream bag to complete the look.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, Patron Of The Charity "centrepoint", Leaving Their New Hostel For The Homeless In Leicester Square, London. The Princess Is Wearing A Cream Polo Neck Jumper With Matching Skirt And A Black Blazer AND Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer out and about wearing MICHAEL Michael Kors on April 25, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images AND Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors)
Cropped Double-breasted Blazer, $69.90(£49.99) (opens in new tab)

Cropped Double-breasted Blazer, $69.90(£49.99) (opens in new tab) | Zara

This classic cropped blazer has a super smart lapel collar and long sleeves. It's double-breasted with gold buttons. You can dress this smart jacket up or down, like Lady Eliza, by wearing it with jeans.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Lady Amelia also looked super glam in a double-breasted blue blazer-style coat dress from the designer. Accessorized with brown gladiator-style heeled sandals, a matching bag, and black sunglasses.

Her stunning blonde hair was pulled back into a chic ponytail and, taking full advantage of the spring sunshine - she went bare-legged for the occasion.

This incredible outfit may be glam but nothing was quite as magnificent as Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress, which she took down the aisle a month ago.

Diana, Princess Of Wales In Her Role As Patron Visits Centrepoint To See The Cold Weather Project For Homeless Young People In Kings Cross AND Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer out and about wearing MICHAEL Michael Kors on April 25, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images AND Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors )
, now $300.80(£172.20) (opens in new tab)

Structured Crepe Belted Blazer Mini Dress, was $376(£219), now $300.80(£172.20) (opens in new tab)| Karen Millen

Step out in style in this structured look, which blends tailoring with a feminine fit that hits you in all the right places. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

It's no surprise, after her fabulous honeymoon in the Maldives that she was eager to show off her enviable tan.

She and her new husband, Greg Mallet, shared snaps from their romantic getaway on their Instagram accounts and as well as romance and rest - they also kept their healthy lifestyle in check.

A post shared by Amelia Spencer 🤍 (@ameliaspencer15) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Despite being super active while on vacation and in their regular lives, Amelia's husband said he experienced a bit of a dip in his motivation after their trip.

"Managed to stay so active and fit on honeymoon," said Greg, "But surprisingly lost all of my motivation when we got back. Possibly post-wedding blues (if that’s a thing). This week however, I’ve turned it around and coming back with a vengeance!"

