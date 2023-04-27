Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces sport matching tailored royal blue looks that emulate their late aunt's style

Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are highly regarded as style icons in their own right. While the fashion mavens and models are certainly carving out their own sartorial path - there's no denying the similarity between their chic tailored looks and the late Princess' style.

Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were photographed in Central London looking very glamorous.

The photos were taken on their return from the Pronovias fashion show at Bridal Fashion Week in Barcelona.

Not since Princess Diana's lookalike niece Eliza Spencer channeled her aunt's off-duty style in a crochet sweater and retro jeans have we seen such a similarity between their wardrobes.

The stylish pair were photographed sporting Michael Kors (opens in new tab) looks that weren't exactly the same but totally went together.

(Image credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Lady Eliza wore a cropped navy blue blazer, with gold buttons, which she wore with a classic denim and white top look. Her flared jeans are an ideal look to bring into spring and this particular fit is certainly considered to be among the best jeans for women.

Her hair was tied back into a smart chignon, with classic large stud earrings and she went for gold with her golden heels. Lady Eliza carried a large cream bag to complete the look.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images AND Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Lady Amelia also looked super glam in a double-breasted blue blazer-style coat dress from the designer. Accessorized with brown gladiator-style heeled sandals, a matching bag, and black sunglasses.

Her stunning blonde hair was pulled back into a chic ponytail and, taking full advantage of the spring sunshine - she went bare-legged for the occasion.

This incredible outfit may be glam but nothing was quite as magnificent as Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding dress, which she took down the aisle a month ago.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images AND Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Michael Kors )

It's no surprise, after her fabulous honeymoon in the Maldives that she was eager to show off her enviable tan.

She and her new husband, Greg Mallet, shared snaps from their romantic getaway on their Instagram accounts and as well as romance and rest - they also kept their healthy lifestyle in check.

Despite being super active while on vacation and in their regular lives, Amelia's husband said he experienced a bit of a dip in his motivation after their trip.

"Managed to stay so active and fit on honeymoon," said Greg, "But surprisingly lost all of my motivation when we got back. Possibly post-wedding blues (if that’s a thing). This week however, I’ve turned it around and coming back with a vengeance!"