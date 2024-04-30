Princess Charlene of Monaco just showed exactly how to look put together in casual cargo pants

It’s rare to see royalty dress in contemporary staples such as cargo pants, but Princess Charlene of Monaco has shown exactly how to elevate the everyday, casual trousers to something far more elegant.

Cargo pants are one of the nostalgic items from the noughties that have had a resurgence in recent years and made their way back into mainstream fashion, becoming one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024.

On Saturday 27th April, Princess Charlene attended the E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo and stepped out in a twist on the classic cargo pant in a chic monochrome outfit. Her majesty wore Louis Vuitton cargos in the shade, Blanc Casse, which retail for £1,830.

These high-end military inspired trousers are a twist on the staple, everyday cargos as they boast a tailored look with utility detailing and a loose straight-cut silhouette. They’re both comfortable and chic option with a thick adjustable waistband to provide a tapered fit around the waist.

Cargos provide that streetwear style look without being too casual, making them the ideal alternative for a pair of your best jeans. Princess Charlene paired hers with another iconic piece from the same designer, the Wetsuit Pull Tailored Jacket.

At £3,000, it’s a striking, smart jacket that has been inspired by scuba suits with its front fastening and functional appearance.

The hemline also boasts sharp points for a formal finish to the jacket through its clean lines that add a smart edge on top of these structured cargo pants. She matched her jacket to her pointed-toe black leather Louis Vuitton pumps, which are a firm favourite in the princess’ wardrobe.

Every woman needs a staple pair of go-to heels to dress up an outfit, and these scrappy stiletto heels are a timeless investment piece - just like JLo's coffee-coloured slingbacks.

It’s not the first time Princess Charlene has shown how chic and versatile her style is, as she stepped out in a pin striped blazer and cat eye sunglasses at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament with her husband Prince Albert earlier this month.

One of this season’s staples is a linen-blend blazer another trend that is so popular even royalty are finding ways to wear them.