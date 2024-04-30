Princess Charlene of Monaco just showed exactly how to look put together in casual cargo pants
Princess Charlene looked so stylish in a pair of on-trend cargos
It’s rare to see royalty dress in contemporary staples such as cargo pants, but Princess Charlene of Monaco has shown exactly how to elevate the everyday, casual trousers to something far more elegant.
Cargo pants are one of the nostalgic items from the noughties that have had a resurgence in recent years and made their way back into mainstream fashion, becoming one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024.
On Saturday 27th April, Princess Charlene attended the E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo and stepped out in a twist on the classic cargo pant in a chic monochrome outfit. Her majesty wore Louis Vuitton cargos in the shade, Blanc Casse, which retail for £1,830.
These high-end military inspired trousers are a twist on the staple, everyday cargos as they boast a tailored look with utility detailing and a loose straight-cut silhouette. They’re both comfortable and chic option with a thick adjustable waistband to provide a tapered fit around the waist.
Cargos provide that streetwear style look without being too casual, making them the ideal alternative for a pair of your best jeans. Princess Charlene paired hers with another iconic piece from the same designer, the Wetsuit Pull Tailored Jacket.
At £3,000, it’s a striking, smart jacket that has been inspired by scuba suits with its front fastening and functional appearance.
RRP: £99 | This black knit jacket has an asymmetrical zip to add that extra sharp line to the look. It's perfect for some extra warmth on those cool spring days, and contrasts with the white cargos. They're also currently in the sale down to £79.20
The hemline also boasts sharp points for a formal finish to the jacket through its clean lines that add a smart edge on top of these structured cargo pants. She matched her jacket to her pointed-toe black leather Louis Vuitton pumps, which are a firm favourite in the princess’ wardrobe.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Every woman needs a staple pair of go-to heels to dress up an outfit, and these scrappy stiletto heels are a timeless investment piece - just like JLo's coffee-coloured slingbacks.
It’s not the first time Princess Charlene has shown how chic and versatile her style is, as she stepped out in a pin striped blazer and cat eye sunglasses at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament with her husband Prince Albert earlier this month.
One of this season’s staples is a linen-blend blazer another trend that is so popular even royalty are finding ways to wear them.
Jess Bacon is a freelance journalist, blogger and former editor with over six years of writing experience. As a screenwriter and journalist, Jess is keen to tell her own and other people’s stories through words, photos and film. She’s passionate about discussing young people's mental health, grief and feminism in life and how it's portrayed in the media, film and literature. Alongside her by-lines at renowned publications, Jess regularly speaks at charity events and festival panels about loss, mental health and Marvel. Along with her love of writing, Jess is an avid reader, spin enthusiast and dog-lover.
-
-
How to lower cortisol levels - 7 expert tips to reduce stress
Learning how to lower cortisol levels is the key to dealing with the root of stress. Here, hormone specialists and GPs reveal the right ways to do it
By Grace Walsh Published
-
32 of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments, from their engagement to their wedding day
From their fairytale wedding to their first date, we've put together some of Meghan and Harry's most romantic moments...
By Elena Kiratzi Published