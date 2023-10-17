Pippa Middleton’s long, emerald green winter coat is the stuff of dreams & here’s where you can buy a similar one
We're oh-so in love with Pippa Middleton's emerald green coat for winter
Pippa Middleton debuted a super chic green coat for for winter, and we've found some similar styles that you can purchase right now.
As you may or may not already know Pippa Middleton is one of the most stylish ladies out there - taking after her sister, Kate Middleton, undoubtedly. She's worn a slew of outfits and staple wardrobe pieces we've found to be inspiring over the years, including her Oxblood leather knee-high boots and her mint green off-the-shoulder dress. The Princess' sister always steps out in style, regardless of season - and we just saw a photo of her wearing the chicest winter coat that we feel as though we must have truly immediately.
The eternal style icon she is, Pippa wore this stunning emerald green coat to the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service at Westminster Abbey on 8 December, 2021, which Kate and Prince William also attended.
She opted for this Christmas-tree coloured long coat, which was the optimal choice for a super chilly December evening. The coat featured a pretty unique design, only having two buttons that clasp the coat together for warmth, as well as two very subtle pockets on either side.
This jacket completely covered her whole body, ensuring that she was kept warm while standing outside around the time of the caroling service - and you know how dreadfully chilly those December evenings in London can be.
Underneath of the coat, she wore a pair of opaque black stockings, as well as some suede black pump heels that helped elevate her already super classy look. She kept her accessories simple, only opting for a simple black clutch purse and some emerald earrings that perfectly matched her coat.
The fashionista also chose to keep her hair simple for the evening, wearing an elegant half up half down hairstyle - although we were shocked to not see her super large fuzzy winter hat on this night, considering the freezing temperatures.
Of course, after looking at this coat, you just might be wondering where you can purchase one of your own - don't worry, we've found a similar piece that is sure to pique your interest.
RRP: £193 | This green coat is available in the color navy blue or forest green from Karen Millen, making a strong case for a long green coat this winter.
