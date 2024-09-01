Pippa Middleton paired a canary yellow coat and chocolate brown knee high boots with a stunning cossack hat – and we're captivated by her edgy chic look

Pippa Middleton never fails in the style stakes – she's someone we look to time and time again for outfit inspiration – especially during transitions. And her sophisticated, bold look for Cheltenham Races is a prime example of why we're captivated by her style.

Pippa wore knee high boots, a thigh length coat and huge Cossack hat at the races over a decade ago, but her edgy look is still giving us a lot of autumn capsule wardrobe inspiration. The carefully considered outfit protected Pippa from the elements while watching the races without compromising on style. And her bold Cossack hat elevated her look even further.

Always on trend, suede boots are everywhere right now, and we've no doubt Pippa is still getting lots of wear out of her stunning pair of chocolate brown Aquatalia Rhumba boots. The canary yellow coat was a custom-made piece by British clothing brand Katherine Hooker.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop suede boots

Sadie Suede Knee High Boots £149 at John Lewis John Lewis' Sadie suede knee high boots are strikingly similar to Pippa's choice (and no doubt a fraction of the price). One of the best things about these boots is the elastic panel on the back, meaning it can stretch and adjust for the perfect fit around any size calves. Also available in black. Brown Suede Long Boots £219 at Mint Velvet Ok, we've had to stop ourselves looking at these long suede brown boots from Mint Velvet because, well, look at them. They are stunning. The over-the-knee cut boots have an almond toe, high block heel with a zip fastening through the sides. Be in no doubt, put these on and you will feel a million dollars. Dune Tennessee Suede Western Knee Boots £225 at John Lewis This tan colour cowboy-style boot is beautiful – made from quality suede uppers, they will last a very long time, no matter how much wear they get. The pointed toe, rounded top, subtle stitching detail and block cuban heel makes the most stunning but comfortable footwear going.

On the day in question – 14 March 2023, to be exact – Pippa was in London at The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Spring and autumn weather notoriously unpredictable, this was a colder day, hence the more wintery-style look.

And her accessories were just as enviable, carrying a Kate Spade patent leather clutch bag, Givenchy sunglasses and matching brown leather gloves. And let's not forget the huge cossack hat, which just looks stunning on her. Almost a perfect match to her hair colour, the style really suits her – and it's now put the furry headwear well and truly on our radar for winter.

While we won't be off to the races anytime soon, Pippa's outfit is definitely one we're wanting to recreate for the upcoming colder weather.

Shop faux fur hats

Womens Furry Thermal Hat £4.99 (was £22.99) at Mountain Warehouse If you're not sure this style is going to suit you, or you won't wear it too often, this offering from Mountain Warehouse is an absolute steal at just under £5. With a wide faux fur trim and fleece lining, this stylish piece will keep you warm and your hair protected whatever the weather. Women's Animal Print Cossack Hat £9.43 at Amazon If you're going to go bold, why not go big, right? We can never have enough animal print here at w&h, and can't help but love this design. Amazon has a number of designs available, but this one really caught our eye, and at less than £10, you can't go wrong. By Anthropologie Faux Fur Cossack Hat £48 at Anthropologie If you know you suit this style of hat and want an investment piece, you'd be hard pushed to find better than this one from Anthropologie right now. A chic cold-weather staple, the plush faux fur will keep you warm and stylish this winter.