Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our latest autumn obsession
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our favourite autumn essential - here's how to get your hands on a pair
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are the perfect pair of footwear as the weather gets cooler.
- Pippa Middleton is a style icon who is known for having impeccable pieces in her wardrobe.
- One of her pieces we are loving the most right now is her oxblood leather knee-high boots that are so perfect for autumn.
- In other royal news, Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we want brought back this summer!
In December 2022, the Princess of Wales hosted the Together At Christmas carol service event in Westminster Abbey. For this wholesome event, the Princess invited her parents and her siblings with their respective partners. For this engagement, Carole Middleton stunned in a jewel-tone highstreet coat with pearl earrings.
Catherine also looked wonderful as she and Princess Charlotte matched in 'adorable' burgundy Christmas outfits at the carol service.
Like her sister and niece, Pippa Middleton also wore a burgundy ensemble which she paired with a pair of high-heeled, high-knee oxblood leather boots.
Pippa looked fantastic in this belted coat and boot ensemble and we are completely obsessed with the pair of boots she opted for. Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High boots were simply perfect for the cooler weather. The top of the boots were hidden under her long coat and protected her from the elements. It was clear they were a high-quality pair of knee-high boots made from soft patent leather and perfectly matched her burgundy look.
As the summer comes to an end and the nights start to get darker, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair of boots. Many high street brands are still pricing their boots at a cheaper price and won't be hiking up the prices until the summer is well and truly over. This means that by shopping now you can save some money and buy an affordable pair ahead of the trend.
While it's unclear where exactly Pippa bought her boots from, there are so many similar pair of boots that are available to purchase at affordable prices from a number of High street brands.
This pull-on Adventurer boot in decadent bordeaux oiled suede is beautifully crafted and enduring to be passed down from generations just like Edwina Mountbatten’s boots. Wear with dresses, skirts, shorts and jodhpurs for any temperature and any adventure!
These knee-high Tammie boots from Kin are made in supple leather, with a soft square toe and leather-covered block heel. Featuring a standard leg fit, they're completed with an outside zip and clean seam detailing that adds a contemporary feel.
