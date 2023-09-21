Nicole Kidman wore the most beautiful pale blue feathery gown, and made a strong case for arm-length black leather gloves

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We can't get over this new picture of Nicole Kidman wearing a chic, pale blue feathery gown, complete with ultra elegant black.

In case you missed it, this is the year of feathers for Nicole Kidman. Back in May, the Big Little Lies star wore a repurposed Chanel gown (which she also wore in a Chanel commercial back in 2004) that was a pale pink colour, complete with feathers that draped all the way down to the bottom of the gown.

Following her iconic Met Gala look from this year, which took over 250 feathers and 3000 sequins to make, BTW, the actress attended the the Kering Caring for Women Dinner earlier this month, wearing a truly elegant and stunning pale blue gown.

Of course, it boasted feathered details galore, with long pieces of pale blue fabric draping from the dress, giving off an ethereal vibe.

The fabulous gown, designed by Balenciaga, was a strapless cut, featured some slight cinching at the waist with a dainty ribbon belt that matched in pale blue hue to the dress.

To accessorize her already elegant look, she wore a pair of long black gloves, which added just another level of sophistication to the ensemble, really tying in the theme of grace and refinement that she was going for with this look.

When it came to makeup and hair, the actress kept it fairly simple, as to not distract from her gown. She put her hair up in a slicked-back pony tail (did she follow the jawline rule to get that snatched look? Seems likely) and keeping her makeup fairly natural, adding hints of blue to her smokey eye.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

Nicole posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram from the event, highlighting her clearly exciting evening. In the images, the actress can be seen standing next to other Hollywood A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum, and one of our other favourite women, Salma Hayek.

All of these big-name celebs gathered at The Pool Lounge inside of New York City’s legendary Seagram building. The event was co-chaired by Salma, as well as her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, while celebs among the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Zoe Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, and Malala Yousafzai.

This is the second annual year that the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner has taken place, with all of the net proceeds going toward the Malala Fund, the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.