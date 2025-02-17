Thought wearing suede boots in the rain was a fashion faux pas? Nicole Kidman proves UGGs will work whatever the weather

Nicole Kidman just broke the ultimate fashion rule—wearing UGG boots in the rain. Spotted filming on set, she proved that not only do UGGs survive a little drizzle (yes, they're actually water-resistant) but also remain one of the most versatile boots in our wardrobes.

With UGG boots undeniable resurgence, Nicole's outfit is all the proof we need that they aren't just trending—they are a cold weather essential. And if you've been on the hunt some UGGs or some of the best UGG boots alternatives, her choice of the classic long silhouette should sway you into making a decision. Check out the UGG sales for the best deals and products.

Beyond just proving that a little rain won't ruin them, Nicole shows us exactly how to wear them. She opts for the classic tall UGG boots, a timeless staple that feels suitable to wear all year round, paired with the cosy Max Mara camel hair coat. The combination of matching soft brown colours really works, so if you're looking for tips on how to style your newly acquired boots, this look should be a go-to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop UGG Boots & Similar Styles

exact match UGG Women's Classic Tall II Boot £230 at UGG This boot has become iconic style for its soft sheepskin and enduring design. However it features two new updates including stain-and-water resistance and a lightweight sole. Wear with leggings, skinny jeans or with thick tights and a midi-skirt. UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot £165 at UGG If you’re considering buying UGGs for first time, you can’t go wrong with the Classic Mini II Boot. They have a short enough height to pair with trousers, and you can wear them leggings and wide leg styles too. Try pairing them with your best wide leg jeans and a cosy piece of knitwear. waterproof Regatta Risley Waterproof Boots £35 at M&S If you're really wanting to wear your boots in the cooler, wetter climate consider these fantastic UGG boot lookalikes. These Regatta boots have a waterproof construction alongside a cosy faux-fur lining and a super comfortable sole.

Shop Cosy Belted Coats

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "As we head towards rainy spring, you might think that suede boots are a no go. But there are plenty ways to protect your treasured boots! Nicole's stylish outfit is proof that UGGs will withstand light showers, and they'll keep you cosy and chic while you dodge puddles.".

Shop UGG Care Products

This isn't the first time we've spotted Nicole Kidman wearing the trending boot, as she styled UGG boots with a monochrome outfit that we couldn't get enough of. Nicole proves that although these cosy boots are certainly on the more casual side, stying them carefully with matching or similar colourways can really make them seem smart and even sophisticated.