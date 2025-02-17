Thought wearing suede boots in the rain was a fashion faux pas? Nicole Kidman proves UGGs will work whatever the weather
These boots are more versatile than you might think
Nicole Kidman just broke the ultimate fashion rule—wearing UGG boots in the rain. Spotted filming on set, she proved that not only do UGGs survive a little drizzle (yes, they're actually water-resistant) but also remain one of the most versatile boots in our wardrobes.
With UGG boots undeniable resurgence, Nicole's outfit is all the proof we need that they aren't just trending—they are a cold weather essential. And if you've been on the hunt some UGGs or some of the best UGG boots alternatives, her choice of the classic long silhouette should sway you into making a decision. Check out the UGG sales for the best deals and products.
Beyond just proving that a little rain won't ruin them, Nicole shows us exactly how to wear them. She opts for the classic tall UGG boots, a timeless staple that feels suitable to wear all year round, paired with the cosy Max Mara camel hair coat. The combination of matching soft brown colours really works, so if you're looking for tips on how to style your newly acquired boots, this look should be a go-to.
Shop UGG Boots & Similar Styles
exact match
This boot has become iconic style for its soft sheepskin and enduring design. However it features two new updates including stain-and-water resistance and a lightweight sole. Wear with leggings, skinny jeans or with thick tights and a midi-skirt.
If you’re considering buying UGGs for first time, you can’t go wrong with the Classic Mini II Boot. They have a short enough height to pair with trousers, and you can wear them leggings and wide leg styles too. Try pairing them with your best wide leg jeans and a cosy piece of knitwear.
waterproof
If you're really wanting to wear your boots in the cooler, wetter climate consider these fantastic UGG boot lookalikes. These Regatta boots have a waterproof construction alongside a cosy faux-fur lining and a super comfortable sole.
Shop Cosy Belted Coats
Now majorly discounted this long-length coat is made from a soft wool-blend fabric, and features the most stylish belted waist, a sharp collar detail and the chicest button-up front.
This calf-length beige coat is the perfect transitional piece for entering into spring. For example, on cooler days wear layered over your best wool jumper and for warmer occasions simply pair with a light-weight blouse.
With a notch collar and a tie waist this coat could easily go from day to night. Layer over your favourite date night outfits or special occasionwear and simply add a luxurious clutch bag for a finishing touch.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "As we head towards rainy spring, you might think that suede boots are a no go. But there are plenty ways to protect your treasured boots! Nicole's stylish outfit is proof that UGGs will withstand light showers, and they'll keep you cosy and chic while you dodge puddles.".
Shop UGG Care Products
These boot guards are the best purchase for saving your sheepskin boots from being ruined in wet climates. These work with most UGG styles from Tall to Classic Mini.
This handy kit has everything you need to clean and protect your suede products. It includes the protector, cleaner and conditioner, a bamboo handle brush, and a suede scuff eraser.
This isn't the first time we've spotted Nicole Kidman wearing the trending boot, as she styled UGG boots with a monochrome outfit that we couldn't get enough of. Nicole proves that although these cosy boots are certainly on the more casual side, stying them carefully with matching or similar colourways can really make them seem smart and even sophisticated.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Holly Willoughby just shared a rare glimpse of her off duty style in slouchy blue jeans and cosy quarter zip
Holly does lowkey dressing just as well as she does glam - her comfy jeans and camel knit are proof
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
What is tightlining? How to master the technique, according to two makeup artists
Consider this your one-way ticket to well-defined eyes and longer looking lashes...
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Holly Willoughby just shared a rare glimpse of her off duty style in slouchy blue jeans and cosy quarter zip
Holly does lowkey dressing just as well as she does glam - her comfy jeans and camel knit are proof
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
I can't get Scarlett Johansson's LBD out of my head - she styled it in the most sophisticated way
Trust me, you'll want to take notes from this Prada look
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker just went all out with sparkles in glimmering midi dress and matching crossbody
Sarah Jessica Parker has made a case for wearing sparkles outside of party season and her midi dress and bag are so dazzling
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Think head-to-toe leopard print is too much? Amanda Holden shows how elegant it can be with exquisite three-piece suit
The BGT star proved there's no such thing as too much animal print
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's way to wear pinstripe at BAFTA New York was streets ahead of the demure trend
Pinstripe is back in a big way – something Jennifer knew years ago
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Wow! Celia Imrie just conquered the BAFTAs red carpet with her impeccable ageless style
Classic, timeless and chic, the Bridget Jones star wowed on the red carpet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Winslet oozes class in midnight green gown - we’re adding this elegant colour to our wardrobes
The gown might be a designer piece, but her style is so easy to recreate
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Holly Willoughby's snake mini skirt with basic black tee is easy print styling inspiration
Holly's fail-safe outfit formula will see you into spring in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published